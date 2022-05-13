American Film Institute Announces 2022 Cinematography Intensive For Women

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced a call for applicants for its new program, the 2022 Cinematography Intensive for Women presented by Panavision.

As female cinematographers have fought to close the gender gap for recognition, the program seeks to help aspiring female cinematographers. The four-day program will be held on the AFI Campus in Los Angeles from July 15 through July 18. Applications open May 20.

The goal of the program is to provide participants with a toolkit to secure on-set experience in the field and first-hand industry insights demonstrating the path to professional career success.

AFI Conservatory Cinematography Discipline Head Stephen Lighthill, ASC said, “I am thrilled that we can, once again, offer this program on our campus. Access to professionals working in the field and hands on experience is a total game changer for individuals looking to advance their career in cinematography. There is no shortage of talent, we’re just trying to add that ever-allusive point of access.” Adds Lighthill, “With the Cinematography Intensive for Women, our goal is to provide pathways to equity within the field and inspire participants to pursue professional opportunities.”

The hands-on master classes in the fundamentals of cinematography will constitute the core of the program, along with discussions about the current environment of the film industry and what it means to navigate such environments as women, nonbinary and historically underrepresented cinematographers.

The Cinematography Intensive for Women is presented by PANAVISION, with additional support from The Walt Disney Studios.

“Panavision shares AFI’s commitment to championing equity and diversity and fostering a truly inclusive industry,” said Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder. “This is our second time sponsoring the Cinematography Intensive for Women, and we’re so excited to be back. We look forward to celebrating and supporting all of the cinematographers who participate in the initiative.”

Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), Melina Matsoukas (“Insecure”), Autumn Durald (“Loki”), and Polly Morgan (“A Quiet Place II”) are among the AFI Conservatory’s Cinematography program.