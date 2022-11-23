American Cinema Editors Sets New Board, Kevin Tent to Serve Two More Years as President (EXCLUSIVE)

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced its new board. Current president Kevin Tent will serve another two-year term.

Lillian Benson will continue to serve alongside him as will vice president Sabrina Plisco and treasurer Andrew Seklir. Former associate board members Dana Glauberman and Nancy Richardson have been bumped up to the board, replacing outgoing members Anita Brandt-Burgoyne and Michael Ornstein.

“On behalf of American Cinema Editors, we are proud to welcome our newly elected Board Members to the ACE leadership team,” stated Tent.

Tent is best known for his collaboration with filmmaker Alexander Payne. They first worked together on the 1996 film “Citizen Ruth.” He was elected to the board in 2020 and was nominated for both an ACE Eddie and an Academy Award for editing Payne’s film “The Descendants,” starring George Clooney. He won the ACE Eddie Award for best edited drama film that year.

Says Tent, “As ACE continues to grow globally and continue our mission of illuminating and celebrating the craft of film editing, we remain profoundly grateful to all who serve the organization and make it possible to continue our work.”

Kate Amend, Dorian Harris, Maysie Hoy, Bonnie Koehler, Tatiana S. Riegel, Stephen Rivkin, Terilyn A. Shropshire. Michael Ornstein, Mark Helfrich, Ben Bulatao and John Venzon will serve the organization as associate board members.

The full board is listed below.

ACE Officers

President: Kevin Tent, ACE

Vice President: Sabrina Plisco, ACE

Secretary: Lillian Benson, ACE

Treasurer: Andrew Seklir, ACE

ACE Board of Directors

Kate Amend, ACE

Richard Chew, ACE

Dana Glauberman, ACE

Dorian Harris, ACE

Maysie Hoy, ACE

Bonnie Koehler, ACE

Nancy Richardson, ACE

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Stephen Rivkin, ACE

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

Associate Board Members

Ben Bulatao, ACE

Mark Helfrich, ACE

Michael Ornstein, ACE

John Venzon, ACE