American Cinema Editors Sets New Board, Kevin Tent to Serve Two More Years as President (EXCLUSIVE)

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced its new board. Current president Kevin Tent will serve another two-year term.
Lillian Benson will continue to serve alongside him as will vice president Sabrina Plisco and treasurer Andrew Seklir. Former associate board members Dana Glauberman and Nancy Richardson have been bumped up to the board, replacing outgoing members Anita Brandt-Burgoyne and Michael Ornstein.
“On behalf of American Cinema Editors, we are proud to welcome our newly elected Board Members to the ACE leadership team,” stated Tent.
Tent is best known for his collaboration with filmmaker Alexander Payne. They first worked together on the 1996 film “Citizen Ruth.” He was elected to the board in 2020 and was nominated for both an ACE Eddie and an Academy Award for editing Payne’s film “The Descendants,” starring George Clooney. He won the ACE Eddie Award for best edited drama film that year.
Says Tent, “As ACE continues to grow globally and continue our mission of illuminating and celebrating the craft of film editing, we remain profoundly grateful to all who serve the organization and make it possible to continue our work.”
Kate Amend, Dorian Harris, Maysie Hoy, Bonnie Koehler, Tatiana S. Riegel, Stephen Rivkin, Terilyn A. Shropshire. Michael Ornstein, Mark Helfrich, Ben Bulatao and John Venzon will serve the organization as associate board members.
The full board is listed below.
ACE Officers
President: Kevin Tent, ACE
Vice President: Sabrina Plisco, ACE
Secretary: Lillian Benson, ACE
Treasurer: Andrew Seklir, ACE
ACE Board of Directors
Kate Amend, ACE
Richard Chew, ACE
Dana Glauberman, ACE
Dorian Harris, ACE
Maysie Hoy, ACE
Bonnie Koehler, ACE
Nancy Richardson, ACE
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
Stephen Rivkin, ACE
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
Associate Board Members
Ben Bulatao, ACE
Mark Helfrich, ACE
Michael Ornstein, ACE
John Venzon, ACE