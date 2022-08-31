Amanda Mackey, Casting Director of ‘A League of Their Own,’ Dies at 70

Amanda Mackey, the award winning casting director behind films such as “A League of Their Own” and “Smokin’ Aces” has died. She was 70.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Casting Director Amanda Mackey. She was an inspiration to many in our field and everyone at CSA sends our condolences to her family and friends,” the Casting Society said in a statement.

Mackey was recognized by The Casting Society with an Artios Awards for both films. Her other credits include “Bad Moms,” “United 93,” “Ronin” and “The Hunt for Red October.”



She received an Emmy nomination in 2014 for Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special for “The Normal Heart” which she shared with casting partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond.

Together Sandrich Gelfond and Mackey were among the most highly-regarded and sought-after casting directors in the industry.

Mackey was filmmaker Andy Davis’ go-to casting director. Together they worked on projects including “The Fugitive” and “Holes.”

She helped spotlight a roster of talents such as Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz and Brian Cox.

With over 172 credits to her name, Mackey’s first started as a casting assistant on 1982’s “The World According to Garp.” Over the years, she worked her way through the ranks as a casting consultant on TV movies such as “Taking the Heat” and 1993’s “Scam.”

Mackey earned over 15 Artios nominations and her most recent projects were “About My Father” starring Robert de Niro and Kim Cattrall and “Starbright” by Francesco Lucente.

She is survived by her daughters Nicola and Emma.