‘King Richard’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Top ACE Eddie Awards

“King Richard” editor Pamela Martin topped the dramatic feature editing category at the American Cinema Editors 72nd ACE Eddie Awards, while “Tick, Tick … Boom!’s” Myron Kerstein won the category for best edited comedic feature during Saturday’s in-person ceremony.
Michelle Statter accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award — recognizing an artist or company for distinguished achievement in film — on behalf of The Sundance Institute. Film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The event was presided over by ACE President Kevin Tent, ACE.
A full list of winners for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
“King Richard” — Pamela Martin,, ACE
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
“Tick, Tick … Boom!” — Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
“Encanto” — Jeremy Milton, ACE
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
“Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised” — Joshua L. Pearson
Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)
“The Beatles: Get Back” (Episode 3) — Jabez Olssen
Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series
“Kevin Can F**k Himself” (“Live Free or Die”) — Daniel Schalk, ACE and Joseph Fulton
Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series
“Hacks” (“1.69 Million”) — Susan Vaill, ACE
Best Edited Drama Series
“Succession” (“All the Bells Say”) — Ken Eluto, ACE
Best Edited Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical)
“Oslo” — Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
Best Edited Limited Series
“Mare of Easttown” (“Illusions”) — Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (“Man on Fire”) — Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special
“Bo Burnham: Inside” — Bo Burnham
Best Edited Animation (Non-Theatrical)
“Bob’s Burgers” (“Vampire Disco Death Dance”) — Jeremy Reuben
Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing
Guanqing Lin — American Film Institute