‘King Richard’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Top ACE Eddie Awards

“King Richard” editor Pamela Martin topped the dramatic feature editing category at the American Cinema Editors 72nd ACE Eddie Awards, while “Tick, Tick … Boom!’s” Myron Kerstein won the category for best edited comedic feature during Saturday’s in-person ceremony.

Michelle Statter accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award — recognizing an artist or company for distinguished achievement in film — on behalf of The Sundance Institute. Film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The event was presided over by ACE President Kevin Tent, ACE.

A full list of winners for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“King Richard” — Pamela Martin,, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” — Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Encanto” — Jeremy Milton, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised” — Joshua L. Pearson

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Episode 3) — Jabez Olssen

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” (“Live Free or Die”) — Daniel Schalk, ACE and Joseph Fulton

Best Edited Single-Camera Comedy Series

“Hacks” (“1.69 Million”) — Susan Vaill, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series

“Succession” (“All the Bells Say”) — Ken Eluto, ACE

Best Edited Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical)

“Oslo” — Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

Best Edited Limited Series

“Mare of Easttown” (“Illusions”) — Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (“Man on Fire”) — Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — Bo Burnham

Best Edited Animation (Non-Theatrical)

“Bob’s Burgers” (“Vampire Disco Death Dance”) — Jeremy Reuben

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Guanqing Lin — American Film Institute