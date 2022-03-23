‘CODA,’ ‘Encanto’ and ‘West Side Story’ Among Casting Society Artios Awards Winners

“CODA,” “Encanto” and “West Side Story” were received top honors at the 37th annual Artios Awards.

The Casting Society honors excellence in casting across feature films, television and theater. The organization held a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, also celebrating its 40th anniversary.

To kick off the virtual ceremony, a montage commemorating the anniversary as shown, demonstrating the significance of the Casting Society to casting directors and associates, past and present.

“We are so excited to honor these immensely talented, creative and hard-working casting directors tonight,” said Casting Society president Kim Williams. “What a wonderful way to begin Casting Society’s 40th year by celebrating these extraordinary casting directors’ invaluable contributions to the entertainment world.”

Host Danielle Pinnock said in a statement: “It was a tremendous honor to be asked to host this year’s Artios Awards. I’m still pinching myself! To be able to celebrate these industry titans is a gift I won’t soon forget. I have always been so inspired by the endless creativity and passion that casting directors exhibit: in giving actors a platform to share their gifts; and in helping creators achieve their vision by bringing together a perfect ensemble of performers. I want to thank the Casting Society for this incredible opportunity, and congratulate all the winners and nominees, past, present and future!”

The Associate Spotlight Award was presented to casting associates Kimberly Ehrlich and Xavier Rubiano. The Zeitgeist Award was given to “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The Virtual Theater Award replaced the theater categories for this year only and will return in 2023.

See below for a full list of winners:

Animation

“Encanto”- Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

“Don’t Look Up”- Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio or Independent – Comedy – TIE

“The Tender Bar” – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

“Zola” – Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio or Independent – Drama

“CODA”- Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“The Humans” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Shiva Baby”– Kate Geller

Short Film

“Growing Fangs” – Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani

The Zeitgeist Award

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Ted Lasso” – Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Lovecraft Country” – Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy

“Call My Agent” – Constance Demontoy

Television Series – Drama

“Pose” – Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit”– Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”– Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“All That” – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

Animated Series

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

“Queer Eye” – Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

Short Form Series

“Mapleworth Murders”– Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

Virtual Theater (new category exclusive for 2022, due to COVID-19 shuttering Broadway)

Tennessee Williams’ “The Night Of The Iguana”– Stephanie Klapper