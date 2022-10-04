‘The Lion King,’ ‘Dune’ Oscar-Winning Composer Hans Zimmer to be Celebrated With BBC Documentary

The life and work of Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer of “The Lion King” and “Dune: Part One,” will be celebrated in BBC Two documentary “Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel.”

The 60-minute film looks back at Zimmer’s 40-year journey from post-war Germany to Hollywood royalty. It will seek to reveal the musical secrets of Zimmer over a career that includes scores for films “Rain Man,” “Pirates of The Caribbean,” “Gladiator,” “No Time To Die,” “The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins” and “The Thin Red Line” plus the music he created for BBC Studios Natural History films, including “Planet Earth II,” “Blue Planet II” and “Frozen Planet II.”

The film also features interviews with Ron Howard, Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Barry Levinson, James L. Brooks, Gore Verbinski, Steve McQueen, Stephen Frears and Tim Bevan.

Zimmer said: “I’m honored to be sharing this insight into my career and life with the BBC audience. My hope is that this documentary inspires and emboldens you to unapologetically pursue your passions and find a deeper understanding for my scores and above all, music.”

Sreya Biswas, head of natural history, BBC Commissioning, said: “Hans Zimmer has been integral to Natural History’s output for many years, composing for some of our biggest landmarks, most recently ‘Frozen Planet II.’ We are really pleased to be able to tell his own incredible life story and musical journey in this film.”

The documentary’s director, Francis Hanly, added: “The sheer number of standout movies Hans Zimmer has scored over the past 40 years is incredible. It was a dream job to sit and film him at the keyboard in his studio as he gave us an intimate and exclusive demonstration of the techniques and sounds he’s created and the ideas that lie behind some of his most famous scores.”

“Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel” is a BBC Studios production, executive produced by BBC Studio Natural History Unit’s Jo Shinner. It airs on BBC Two on Oct. 16.