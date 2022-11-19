‘Tár’ Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister Takes Camerimage Top Prize

Personal tales of hubris, ego and living large dominated the Camerimage Internatiional Film Festival, with the Florian Hoffmeister-shot drama “Tár,” directed by Todd Field, taking the top prize at the leading annual cinematography event.

The jury honored the elaborately constructed story of a brilliant, obsessive composer and conductor, played with gusto by Cate Blanchett, with its Golden Frog prize at the closing gala Saturday night in Torun, Poland.

The Silver Frog and FIPRESCI prize went to cinematographer Darius Khondji’s opulent, whimsical work in “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” the surreal story of a Mexican journalist and filmmaker’s reckoning with his past, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay’s sweeping, nostalgic imagery in “Living,” the Bill Nighy-starring story of a civil servant’s deep personal awakening, directed by Oliver Hermanus, won the Camerimage Bronze Frog.

The closing gala audience also honored production designer Sarah Greenwood with a Golden Frog for her creative work on such films as “Atonement,” “Anna Karenina” and “Sherlock Holmes.”

The top honors capped a week of celebrating great lensing across all genres from a diverse collection of distinctive DPs, gathered in the Gothic Polish town of Torun, amid seminars on technical and societal issues facing cinematographers. Filmmakers, students and journalists braved freezing temperatures to crowd talks by directors and DPs of top new streaming series, docs and features, including “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Empire of Light” and “White Noise.”

Polish film winner “Woman on the Roof,” the story of a pensioner who tries to shake things up with a robbery, filmed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt and directed by Anna Jadowska, won over jurors with its measured, expressive camera work.

“Kash Kash,” the German-Lebanese-Qatari account of rooftop pigeon raising in Lebanon, centered on and filmed by Jonas Schneider and directed by Lea Najjar, won the documentary feature Golden Frog, while the doc shorts Golden Frog was won by “A Mouthful of Petrol,” the British father-son racing story conveying a “unique and complicated” family relationship, shot by cinematographer Adric Watson and directed by Jess Kohl.

DP Caroline Guimbal took the cinematographer debut competition prize, broadcasting in her thanks from Belgium, for her minimalist work on the French-Belgian story of a family secret, “Love According to Dalva.” The film also took the director debut prize for Emmanuelle Nicot.

The Camerimage music video prize, recognizing some of the boldest and most provocative work in the genre each year, went to Emmit Fenn for “Light That Shines Through,” filmed by cinematographer David Okolo and directed by Conner Bell.

The fest’s series competition, traditionally a showcase for some of the richest imagery in streaming entertainment, was won by HBO’s four-episode limited series “Landscapers,” the fact-based story, starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, of a British couple who kept bodies buried in their yard for years, filmed by Erik Wilson and directed by Will Sharpe.

See the full list of winners below.

Camerimage 2022 winners

Golden Frog

“Tár”

Cinematographer: Florian Hoffmeister

Director: Todd Field

Silver Frog

“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Cinematographer: Darius Khondji

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Bronze Frog

“Living”

Cinematographer: Jamie D. Ramsay

Director: Oliver Hermanus

FIPRESCI prize

“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Cinematographer: Darius Khondji

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Polish Film

“Woman on the Roof”

Cinematographer: Ita Zbroniec-Zajt

Director: Anna Jadowska

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole

“Magdalena”

Cinematographer: Enrico Silva

Director: Michael Lazovsky

School: American Film Institute Conservatory (AFI)

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Silver Tadpole

“The Creature”

Cinematographer: Ignacy Ciszewski

Director: Damian Kosowski

Łódź Film School

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Bronze Tadpole

“Entreterrestres”

Cinematographer: Dani Benejam

Director: Lucas Parra

Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia (ESCAC)

Documentary feature Golden Frog

“Kash Kash”

Cinematographer: Jonas Schneider

Director: Lea Najjar

Documentary shorts Golden Frog

“A Mouthful of Petrol”

Cinematographer: Adric Watson

Director: Jess Kohl

Director Debut

“Love According to Dalva”

Cinematographer: Caroline Guimbal

Director: Emmanuelle Nicot

Cinematographer Debut

“Love According to Dalva”

Cinematographer: Caroline Guimbal

Director: Emmanuelle Nicot

Music Video

Emmit Fenn “Light That Shines Through”

Cinematographer: David Okolo

Director: Conner Bell

TV Series

“Landscapers”

Cinematographer: Erik Wilson

Director: Will Sharpe

Audience Award

“Elvis”

Cinematographer: Mandy Walker

Director: Baz Luhrmann