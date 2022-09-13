‘Top Gun: Maverick’ VFX Supervisor Ryan Tudhope Joins Framestore as Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Framestore has tapped “Top Gun: Maverick” VFX supervisor Ryan Tudhope as its new creative director.

Tudhope, who is a member of the Television Academy and AMPAS, co-founded VFX studio Atomic Fiction, where he was also CEO. The studio had over 350 employees across L.A. and Montreal, working on projects including “Deadpool,” “Rogue One” and “Game of Thrones.”

Tudhope’s experience spans two and a half decades, in which he has worked on over fifty feature film and episodic projects including “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for Amazon Studios and “Spiderhead,” working as production-side VFX supervisor alongside director Joseph Kosinski. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work on “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.”

Among the projects Framestore has recently worked on or is currently working on are “The Little Mermaid,” “The Sandman” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Ryan Tudhope courtesy of Framestore

“Anyone – and I think that must mean everyone by this point – who’s seen ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ knows just how thrilling a cinematic spectacle it is,” said Framestore’s CEO for film and episodic Fiona Walkinshaw. “The forensic attention to detail and absolutely seamless ‘invisible’ FX work played a huge part in this, and they speak to both Ryan’s creative and technical skill and how he led the Method Studios team from pitch to final pixel. We’re delighted to have him join our growing global team, and we can’t wait to be able to talk about his next project.”

Tudhope added: “Having recently been on a whistlestop tour of Framestore’s London, Montreal and L.A. studios I’m even more pleased to be joining the team. Framestore is a collaborative, collegiate studio with a focus on learning, development and pushing the creative and technical envelope – exactly the kind of working environment I sought to foster with Atomic Fiction. Whether I was talking to artists, producers or members of the R&D team I encountered a passion for storytelling and innovation, and I couldn’t be happier to be part of such an open and inclusive company.