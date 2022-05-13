‘Dune’ VFX Outfit DNEG Opens New Toronto Visual Effects and Animation Studio

DNEG, the visual effects house behind “Dune” and “First Man” has opened the doors of its VFX and animation studio in Toronto.

The studio is located in the King West district of the city with over 150 artists on board as it pushes forward in its expansion. In January, DNEG revealed plans to go public via a $1.7 billion SPAC deal.

“I am thrilled with the progress DNEG has made over the past six months in establishing a strong presence in Ontario, with exciting career opportunities in visual effects work for film and episodic projects, feature animation, and technology,” said general manager, Gavin Graham. “The welcome we have received from local trade associations, Toronto mayor John Tory and his team, and of course the incredible talent pool in Toronto, has been overwhelming.”

Toronto mayor John Tory added: “Toronto’s film and television production industry is second to none in the world, and I am delighted to welcome DNEG to be a part of this dynamic and thriving sector. DNEG will join industry leaders and our locally based, globally-minded talent, to further grow and diversify the sector. We welcome DNEG to the Toronto Region and embrace its enhanced presence and partnership in original content production.”

The studio aims to provide new opportunities for Canadian artists and capitalize on the increasing demand from the entertainment industry for premium quality work.

“DNEG is proud to invest in its Canadian studios, providing the local VFX, animation and high-tech talent pool in the area with opportunities to work on some of the world’s biggest films as we experience increasing demand from the entertainment industry for our premium quality work,” said DNEG chair and CEO Namit Malhotra. “We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy as DNEG expands from feature film and episodic TV content to take advantage of opportunities in adjacent markets, including gaming and the metaverse.”

During its plans to open the new studio, DNEG worked closely with Toronto Global, a team of experienced business advisors assisting global businesses to expand into the Toronto region.

DNEG employs nearly 7,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

Current DNEG career opportunities worldwide are posted at DNEG.com