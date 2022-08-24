From ‘Moon Knight’ to ‘Pam & Tommy,’ Emmy-Nominated Costumes Take Over L.A’s Fashion Institute of Design Museum



Emmy voting has closed, but for those who just can’t get enough, many costumes from Emmy-nominated shows have taken over the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

The exhibition showcases costumes from over 22 programs, 13 of which are Emmy-nominated in the three different award genres: period, contemporary, and fantasy/sci-fi. The series will run through Nov. 5.

Costumes on display include the iconic red swimsuit from Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” the regal gowns from “Bridgerton” and outfits worn by Jean Smart in “Hacks.”

Nick Verreos, FIDM chair of fashion design, highlighted some of his favorite outfits. Verreos tells Variety, “Of course, all of the costumes are highlights, but the Emmy nominees are the real stars of the show.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” costumes by Donna Zakowska. Alex J.Berliner

“These costumes from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ‘ are from Season Four, when the series transitions into the 1960s. While it’s still a very ’50s silhouette overall, you’ll see elements of the ’60s start creeping in, such as the big bucket cap that Midge’s mother wears.”

“The Great”

“The Great” costumes by Sharon Long. Alex J.Berliner

“Another one of my favorites is ‘The Great.’ Of course, this is Catherine the Great, the Russian Monarch. It is all about opulence. The costume designer said she wanted to bring sexy back, so it’s all about heaving bosoms and sexy boys! We have this gorgeous coronation gown being featured, which is inspired by Russian folk dress but, once again, they wanted to make it a little sexier, so they exposed her shoulders. It’s very opulent and gold. It is Catherine’s catwalk moment.”

“Hacks”

“Hacks” costumes by Kathleen Felix-Hager Alex J.Berliner

“I love some of the contemporary costumes, such as ‘Hacks.’ Actress Jean Smart wears a printed outfit from the brand Casablanca, and it almost didn’t make the show. Why? Because the brand’s name is prominently featured on the tunic top, they first had to get it cleared through legal. The costume designer said she tried and tried and tried to contact the brand — finally, they got it cleared, just 2 days before they filmed the episode.”

“Moon Knight”

“Moon Knight” costumes by Meghan Kasperlik. Alex J.Berliner

“Last but not least — in terms of a fantasy/sci-fi nominee — ‘Moon Knight.’ We have the Mr. Knight costume, which is a white suit made of upholstery fabric and lamé. The exhibition also features the actual Moon Knight costume, inspired by an Egyptian god, and has 803 pattern pieces. It was made in London but then it had to be shipped to Budapest, Hungary, where they filmed the show.”