‘Dune’ and ‘Encanto’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

The Visual Effects Society (VES) announced the nominees for the 20th Annual VES Awards, with Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” leading the feature film field with six nominations. Disney’s “Encanto” also landed six nominations and led the animated contenders.

This year marks the Visual Effects Society’s 25th anniversary. VES recognizes outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation across 25 categories in film, animation, television, commercials and video games, plus the VFX supervisors, producers and hands-on artists who bring the work to life.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the VES is still considering the format and timing for this year’s show.

“As we celebrate the Society’s 25th anniversary and 20th Annual VES Awards, we’re honored to keep shining a light on remarkable visual effects artistry and innovation,” said Lisa Cooke, VES Chair. “In all of our nominees, we see best-in-class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of adaptation and ingenuity — talents that have kept audiences engaged and uplifted, now, more than ever. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our nominees.”

“Autodesk is proud to sponsor the Visual Effects Society Student Award again this year, celebrating the next generation of groundbreaking filmmakers and artists,” said Jocelyn Moffatt, Industry Marketing Manager, Media & Entertainment, Autodesk. “Each year, I’m excited to see how young creatives are pushing the envelope. The level of creativity, imagination and technical skill shown by all of this year’s submissions is truly remarkable. Autodesk extends a big congratulations to this year’s student nominees.”

See the full list of nominations below:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune”

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Tristan Myles

Brian Connor

Gerd Nefzer

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

John “D.J.” Des Jardin

Tamara Kent

Bryan Hirota

Kevin Smith

Mike Meinardus

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Dan Glass

Nina Fallon

Tom Debenham

Huw J Evans

James Schwalm

“No Time To Die”

Charlie Noble

Mara Bryan

Joel Green

Jonathan Fawkner

Chris Courbold

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Christopher Townsend

Damien Carr

Joe Farrell

Sean Walker

Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Kelly Port

Julia Neighly

Chris Waegner

Scott Edelstein

Dan Sudick

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Candyman”

Andrew Zink

James McQuaide

Josh Simmonds

Drew Dir

Ryan Evans

“Last Night in Soho”

Tom Proctor

Gavin Gregory

Julian Gnass

Fabricio Baessa

“Nightmare Alley”

Dennis Berardi

Ryan MacDuff

Mark Hammond

David Roby

Geoff Hill

“The Last Duel”

Gary Brozenich

Helen Judd

Jessica Norman

Yann Blondel

Stefano Pepin

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Alex Lemke

Michael Huber

Michael Ralla

Benedikt Laubenthal

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Thaddeus P. Miller

Ian Gooding

“Luca”

Enrico Casarosa

Andrea Warren

David Ryu

Jon Reisch

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Kyle Odermatt

Osnat Shurer

Kelsey Hurley

Paul Felix

“Sing 2”

Patrick Delage

Nathalie Vancauwenberghe

Christophe Lourdelet

Boris Jacq

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Alan Hawkins

Carey A. Smith

Mike Lasker

Nicola Lavender

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Foundation; The Emperor’s Peace”

Chris MacLean

Addie Manis

Mike Enriquez

Chris Keller

Paul Byrne

“Loki; Journey Into Mystery”

Dan DeLeeuw

Allison Paul

Sandra Balej

David Seager

“Lost in Space; Trust”

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Juri Stanossek

Niklas Jacobson

Paul Benjamin

“The Nevers; Ignition”

Johnny Han

Jack Geist

Justin Mitchell

Emanuel Fuchs

Michael Dawson

“The Stand”

Jake Braver

Phillip Hoffman

Laurent Hugueniot

Vincent Papaix

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“9-1-1 Lone Star” – “Hold the Line”

Brigitte Bourque

Tyler Deck

Jason Gottlieb

Josephine Noh

Elia Popov

“See”- “Rock-A-Bye”

Chris Wright

Parker Chehak

Javier Roca

Tristan Zerafa

Tony Kenny

“Squid Game” – “VIPS”

Jaihoon Jung

Hyejin Kim

Hyungrok Kim

Sungman Jun

“Sweet Tooth” – “Sorry About All the Dead People”

Rob Price

Danica Tsang

Matt Bramante

Jayme Vandusen

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “Chicago”

Brendan Taylor

Stephen Lebed

Kayla Cabral

Brannek Gaudet

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”

Philippe Thibault

Marie-Pierre Boucher

Alexis Belanger

Gabriel Beauvais

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Battlefield 2042”

Anders Egleus

Jeremy Chubb

Gray Horsfield

Sean Ellis

“Call of Duty: Vanguard”

Sandy Lin-Chiang

Joseph Knox

Gareth Richards

Shane Daley

“Forza Horizon 5”

Don Arceta

Valentyn Minytskyi

Conar Cross

George Ilenei

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”

Grant Hollis

Yancy Young

Steven Russell

Sean Applegate

“Returnal” Playstation 5

Harry Krueger

Tony Salkovuo

Risto Jankkila

Sharman Jagadeesan

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Far Cry 6” Chicharrón Run

Niklas Ström

Kajsa Kurtén

Nicklas Andersson

Adrian Tsang

“Lego” Rebuild the World

Fabian Frank

Anandi Peiris

Kiril Mirkov

Platon Filimonov

“Lexus” Parking Spot

Alex Thomas

Andrew McLintock

JD Yepes

Clement Renaudin

“Sheba” Hope Reef

Grant Walker

Sophie Harrison

Hernan Llano

Michael Baker

“Zillow” The Journey

Ben Kwok

Ashley Goodwin

Oliver Varteressian

Yebin Ahn

Tom Bussell

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

“Hôtel de la Marine”

Franck Lambertz

Hugues Allart

Olivier Jarry

Pierre Jury

“Jurassic World Adventure”

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Maximilian McNair MacEwan

Stephen Goalby

Brad Silby

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Finch” Jeff

Harinarayan Rajeev

Matthias Schoenegger

Simon Allen

Paul Nelson

“Flora & Ulysses” Ulysses

Pierre-Loïc Hamon

Sachin Tyagi

Nandini Nambiar

Loïc Mireault

“Jungle Cruise” Aguirre

Alexander Lee

Claus Pedersen

Rasely Ma

Gary Wu

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” Carnage

Richard Spriggs

Ricardo Silva

Lucas Cuenca

Federico Frassinelli

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto” Mirabel Madrigal

Kelly McClanahan

Sergi Caballer

Mary Twohig

Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

“Luca” Luca

Gwendelyn Enderoglu

Laurie Nguyen Kim

Tanja Krampfert

Maria Lee

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Tuk Tuk

Brian Menz

Punn Wiantrakoon

Erik Hansen

Vicky YuTzu Lin

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” Katie Mitchell

Lindsey Olivares

Kurt Judson

Soh-I Jeong

Rohini Kumar

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Lisey’s Story” The Long Boy

Mohsen Mousavi

Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi

Mattias Brunosson

Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves

“Love, Death & Robots” Snow in the Desert; Hirald

Maxime Luere

Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel

Laura Guerreiro

Florent Duport

“The Witcher” Leshy Eskel ; Tree Branch Creature

Hannes Faupel

Stéphane Paccolat

Ivan Cadena Ayala

Laurent Fortin

“The Witcher” Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev

Rasely Ma

Mike Beaulieu

Robin Witzsche

“Y: The Last Man” Ampersand

Mike Beaulieu

Michael Dharney

Peter Pi

Aidana Sakhvaliyeva

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

Avanti West Coast; Feel Good Travel; Terri

Tom Raynor

Chloe Dawe

Suvi Jokiniemi

Alex Doyle

Far Cry 6; Chicharrón

Elin Laven

Gustav Ahren

Anton Stattin

Simon Decombel

France Télévision; Sumo

Geoffroy Barbet-Massin

Vincent Venchiarutti

Antoine Antin

Mathias Lachal

ING; Do Your Thing; Roary the Lion

Chris Welsby

Clementine Supiot

Kiril Mirkov

Arnau Gilabert

Smart Energy; Einstein Knows Best; Einstein

Alex Hammond

Harsh Borah

Clare Williams

Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune” Arrakeen City

Rhys Salcombe

Seungjin Woo

Jeremie Touzery

Marc Austin

“Jungle Cruise” Waterfall Canyon

Mark McNicholl

Frédéric Valleur

Hamish Beachman

Mark Wainwright

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville

Thomas Dotheij

Ryan Olliffe

Claire Le Teuff

“The Suicide Squad” Valle Del Marre

Nick Cattell

Jason Desjarlais

Matt Fitzgerald

Jerome Moo

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto” Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre

Andrew Finley

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Amol Sathe

“Luca” Portorosso Piazza

Airton Dittz, Jr.

Jack Hattori

Michael Rutter

Joshua West

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Talon

Mingjue Helen Chen

Chaiwon Kim

Virgilio John Aquino

Diana Jiang LeVangie

“Sing 2” Crystal Theater

Ludovic Ramière

Théo Rivoalen

Henri Deruer

Frédéric Mainil

“Vivo” Mambo Cabana

Bertrand Bry-Marfaing

Josef Dylan Swift

Geeta Basantani

Jeremy Kim

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Foundation” Trantor Cityscape

Samuel Simanjuntak

Melaina Mace

Benjamin Ruiz

Alessandro Vastalegna

“Hawkeye” Echoes; Manhattan Bridge

Nicholas Hodgson

David Abbott

Nick Cattell

Jin Choi

“Hawkeye” Season 1, Episode 6; Rockefeller Center

John O’Connell

Tiffany Yung

Orion Terry

Ho Kyung Ahn

“Sheba” Hope Reef

Henrique Campanha

Baptiste Roy

Luca Veronese

Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

“Encanto” “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”

Nathan Detroit Warner

Dorian Bustamante

Tyler Kupferer

Michael Woodside

“Godzilla vs. Kong” Ocean Battle

Shawn Hull

Robert Wiese

Steven Tom

Eric Petey

“Loki” Lamentis; Race to the Ark

Jesse Lewis-Evans

Luke Avery

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Scott Inkster

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Rob Dressel

Adolph Lusinsky

Paul Felix

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Sebastian Trujillo

Louis-Daniel Poulin

Nathan Abbot

Shannon Justison

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Black Widow” The Red Room

Tristan John Connors

Bo Kwon

James Stuart

Ryan Duhaime

“Dune” Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin

Anna Yamazoe

Michael Chang

Rachael Dunk

“Encanto” Casita Madrigal

Jonathan Lin

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Christoffer Pedersen

Alberto Abril

“The Suicide Squad” Jotunheim

Simon Dean Morley

Cedric Enriquez Canlas

Layne Howe

Alberto R. S. Hernandez

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune” Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm

Ivan Larinin

Hideki Okano

Zuny An

“Godzilla vs. Kong” Ocean Water & Battle Destruction

Jonathan Freisler

Nahuel Alberto Letizia

Eloi Andaluz Fullà

Saysana Rintharamy

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Water, Bubbles & Magic

Simone Riginelli

Claude Schitter

Teck Chee Koi

Arthur Graff

“The Suicide Squad” Corto Maltese City Destruction

David R. Davies

Rogier Fransen

Sandy Sutherland

Brandon James Fleet

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

Francisco Rodriguez

Christopher Hendryx

Brent Burley

David Hutchins

“Luca”

Amit Baadkar

Greg Gladstone

Emron Grover

Tim Speltz

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Le Joyce Tong

Henrik Fält

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Jacob Rice

“Sing 2”

Richard Adenot

Guillaume Gay

Frédéric Valz-Gris

Antoine Brémont

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Foundation” Collapse of the Galactic Empire

Giovanni Casadei

Mikel Zuloaga

Steven Moor

Louis Manjarres

“Loki” Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud

George Kuruvilla

Menno Dijkstra

Matthew Hanger

Jiyong Shin

“The Nevers”

David Stopford

Michele Stocco

Mike Hsu

Justin Mitchell

“WandaVision” Vision’s Destruction

Sylvain Nouveau

Hakim Harrouche

Omar Meradi

Laurent Meste

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING and LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Black Widow” – Red Room Crashing Back to Earth

Michael Melchiorre

Simon Twine

Daniel Harkness

Tim Crowson

“Dune” – Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas

Francesco Dell’Anna

Abhishek Chaturvedi

Cleve Zhu

“Dune” – Hologram and Hunter Seeker

Patrick Heinen

Jacob Maymudes

Tj Burke

James Jooyoung Lee

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Macau City

Jeremie Maheu

Mathieu Dupuis

Karthic Ramesh

Jiri Kilevnik

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Liberty Island Battle and Christmas Swing Finale

Zac Campbell

Frida Nerdal

Louis Corr

Kelvin Yee

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“Loki” – Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman

Tom Truscott

Biagio Figliuzzi

Attila Szalma

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – New World Order

Nathan Abbot

Beck Veitch

Markus Reithoffer

James Aldous

“WandaVision” – Goodbye, Vision

David Zaretti

Bimpe Alliu

Michael Duong

Mark Pascoe

“WandaVision” – The Hex

Charles Labbé

Xavier Fourmond

Reuben Barkataki

Vanessa Delarosbil

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING and LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Toyota – Never Stop

Michael Ralla

Alejandro Villabon

Alexander Osvaldsson

Paul Krist

Toyota – Upstream

JD Yepes

Paul Krist

Carlos Adarraga Gomez

Minsang Lee

Verizon; The Reset

David Piombino

Rajesh Kaushik

Manideep Sanisetty

Tim Crean

Zillow; The Journey

Ben Kwok

Yebin Ahn

Robert Bruce

Tuna Unalan

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“Eternals”

Neil Corbould

Keith Corbould

Ray Ferguson

Chris Motjuoadi

“Jungle Cruise”

JD Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

Nick Byrd

“The Matrix Resurrections”

JD Schwalm

Brendon O’Dell

Michael Kay

Pau Costa Moeller

“The Tomorrow War”

JD Schwalm

Wayne Rowe

Jim Schwalm

Haukur Karlsson

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Green

Camille Poiriez

Arielle Cohen

Eloise Thibaut

Louis Florean

Le Souffleur de Rêves

Lea Desrozier

Paul Denis

Gregoire Hoarau

Lisa Ripper

Neoshin Episode 01: Cold Blood

Sebastian Selg

Ramon Schauer

Jiayan Chen

Bea Hoeller

Relativity

Hugo Astesano

Loïc Ciaux

Guillaume Hulot

Loïc Remy