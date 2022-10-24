Viola Davis and Rian Johnson to Receive Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

Viola Davis and Rian Johnson are among those being honored at the 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

The awards will be held on Nov. 5 at Avalon Hollywood on Vine and writer, actor and comedian Fortune Feimster will host the ceremony, which pays tribute to the brilliant behind-the-camera talent of the year’s most acclaimed films.

Honorees and presenters are selected from films released during the year and/or that qualified and presented at the Cannes, Toronto or Venice film festivals.

Films and creatives to be awarded this year include writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz for “She Said,” presented by Carey Mulligan; “The Woman King ” producers Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will receive their honors from the film’s director Gina Prince-Bythewood and actor Thuso Mbedu; Taylor Russell will present the award to director Luca Guadagnino for “Bones and All;” set decorator Karen O’Hara for “The Fabelmans,” presented by Paul Dano; editor Eddie Hamilton as well as the sound designer/supervising sound editor Al Nelson for “Top Gun: Maverick,” presented by Jay Ellis and Monica Barbaro; director Rian Johnson will receive the Visionary Award for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” presented by Kathryn Hahn; visual effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron for “Nope,” presented by Jordan Peele; costume designer Marci Rodgers for “Till,” presented by Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison; property master Guillaume DeLouche for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” presented by Jaimie Alexander; cinematographer Ben Smithard for “The Son”; production designer Ethan Tobman for “The Menu,” and lastly the Craft Achievement Award to cinematographer Luc Montpellier, costume designer Quita Alfred, production designer Peter Cosco, and editor Christopher Donaldson for “Women Talking,” presented by director Sarah Polley.

Previous winners have included Darren Aronofsky for “Jackie,” David O’Russell for “American Hustle,” Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” Justin Hurwitz for “La La Land,” Sandra Adair for “Boyhood,” and Robbie Brenner and Rachel Winter for “Dallas Buyers Club,” among others.

The event is presented by Hamilton Watches and LA Confidential magazine.