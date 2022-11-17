‘The Batman,’ ‘Dune’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Among Top Winners at HPA Awards

In front of a sold-out crowd at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Thursday night, the Hollywood Professional Association recognized outstanding work in the areas of color grading, editing, sound and visual effects.

Feature films taking home HPA trophies include “The Batman” for color grading (pictured above), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” for editing, “Dune” for sound and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for visual effects. Other honorees in various categories: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for color grading, “Summer of Soul,” “Succession” and “Severance” for editing, and “Encanto” for sound.

HPA also honored industry veteran Kim Waugh, EVP, Post Production Creative Services, Warner Bros. Discovery, with its Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, Ignite Films took home the inaugural Jury Award for Outstanding Restoration for their work on “Invaders from Mars.” Winners of the Engineering Excellence Award, announced previously, include Color in the Cloud by Amazon Web Services, ARRI for REVEAL color science, LG for UltraFine Pro OLED HDR monitor, and Mo-Sys Engineering for LED Key.

Here’s a complete list of winners and nominees in the creative categories:

OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING – THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “The Batman”

David Cole // FotoKem

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Adam Nazarenko // Company 3

“Dune”

David Cole // FotoKem

“Nightmare Alley”

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Adam Nazarenko // Company 3

“No Time to Die”

Matt Wallach // Company 3

OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING – EPISODE OR NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

Steven Bodner // Picture Shop

“1883 – 1883”

Mitch Paulson // Company 3

“Better Call Saul – Carrot and Stick”

Keith Shaw // Keep Me Posted

“Yellowstone – Half the Money”

Bob Festa // Company 3

“Billy the Kid – The Rattler”

Mark Kueper // Picture Shop

OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING – DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION

WINNER: “Our Great National Parks – A World of Wonder”

Dan Gill // Picture Shop

“The Rescue”

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Andrew Geary // Company 3

“DIO: Dreamers Never Die”

Frederik Bokkenheuser // Picture Shop

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

John Persichetti // Picture Shop

“Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever”

Natasha Leonnet // Company 3

OUTSTANDING COLOR GRADING – COMMERCIAL

WINNER: Qantas – “I Still Call Australia Home”

Mark Gethin // TRAFIK

Zara – “Man Spring/Summer 2022”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Amazon – “Kindness, the greatest gift”

Damien Vandercruyssen // Harbor

Mango – “A Mediterranean Dream”

Joseph Bicknell // Company 3

O2 – “The Everyhome”

Fernando Lui // Marla Colour Grading

OUTSTANDING EDITING – THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andy Weisblum

“Belfast”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“No Time to Die”

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Eddie Hamilton

“Encanto”

Jeremy Milton

OUTSTANDING EDITING – DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION – THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “Summer of Soul”

Joshua L. Pearson

“Navalny”

Langdon Page, Maya Daisy Hawke

“The Janes”

Kristen Huntley

“Flee”

Janus Billeskov Jansen

“Lucy And Desi”

Robert A. Martinez

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

Tyler H. Walk, Adam Evans

OUTSTANDING EDITING – EPISODE OR NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE (30 MINUTES AND UNDER)

WINNER: “Barry – starting now”

Ali Greer

“Fast Foodies – Nikki Glaser”

Jason Le, Nathan Belt

“Before Dawn, Kabul Time”

Shannon Albrink

“Hacks – The One, The Only”

John Daigle

“Barry – 710N”

Franky Guttman

OUTSTANDING EDITING – EPISODE OR NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE (OVER 30 MINUTES) – TIE

WINNER: “Severance – The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE





WINNER: “Succession – The Disruption”

Brian Kates

“Black Bird – The Place I Lie”

Rob Bonz

“Stranger Things – Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Casey Cichocki

“Moon Knight – The Goldfish Problem”

Cedric Nairn-Smith

OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION – EPISODE OR NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “Dean Martin: King of Cool”

Tom Donahue

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known”

Joshua L. Pearson

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

Simon Bryant, Jim Clark, Will Gilbey, Jacob Proctor, Pablo Noé, Lior Linevitz-Matthews, James Collett, Bill DeRonde, Asaf Eisenberg, Tim Perniciaro

“Prehistoric Planet – Coasts”

Richard Ketteridge, Andy Hague

“Selena + Chef – Kwame Onwuachi”

James Ciccarello, Blake Maddox

OUTSTANDING SOUND – THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “Dune”

Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group

“The Batman”

William Files, Douglas Murray, Lee Gilmore, Chris Terhune // Pacific Standard Sound

Andy Nelson // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“Encanto”

Shannon Mills, Nia Hansen, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Gabriel Guy, CAS Paul McGrath, CAS // Walt Disney Animation Studios

“Elvis”

Wayne Pashley, Jamieson Shaw, David Lee // Big Bang Sound Design

Andy Nelson, Michael Keller // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Dane Davis, Stephanie L. Flack, Lars Ginzel, Matthias Lempert, Frank Kruse, Barry O’Sullivan // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

OUTSTANDING SOUND – EPISODE OR NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE

WINNER: “Barry – 710N”

Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, Rickley Dumm // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Teddy Salas // Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Euphoria – Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Wylie Stateman, Anne Jimkes-Root, Austin Roth, Beso Kacharava, Bryant Fuhrmann // 247SND

“The Sandman – 24/7”

Aaron Glascock, Christopher S. Aud, Curt Schulkey, Albert Gasser, Walter Spencer, Mike Horton // Warner Bros. Post Production Services

“Candy – The Fight”

Mark Binder, Elliot Hartley, Trevor Cress // IMN Creative

“Baymax! – Kiko”

Shannon Mills, Cameron Barker, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Paul McGrath, CAS, Kendall Demarest // Walt Disney Animation Studios

OUTSTANDING SOUND – DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION

WINNER: “The Biggest Little Farm: The Return”

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Keith Rogers, Steve Bucino, Johanna Turner, Jane Boegel-Koch // NBCUniversal StudioPost

“Endangered”

Lewis Goldstein, Bennett Kerr, Jerrell Suelto, Linzy Elliott, Alfred DeGrand // Parabolic

“Becoming Cousteau”

Tony Volante, Daniel Timmons // Harbor

“Prehistoric Planet – Freshwater”

Richard Lambert, Jonny Crew, Tim Owens, Tim Mercer, Paul Ackerman // Films at 59

“The Princess”

Andrew Stirk, Jack Cheetham, Simon Gershon, Mike Grimes, Jonathan Smith // The Project Post Ltd

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS – THEATRICAL OR NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE – TIE

WINNER: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Julian Foddy, Jan Maroske, Koen Hofmeester, Sally Wilson, John Seru // Industrial Light & Magic

WINNER: “Encanto”

Scott Kersavage, Erin V. Ramos, David Hutchins, Christopher Hendryx // Walt Disney Animation Studios

“No Time to Die”

Mark Bakowski, Bruno Baron, Rob Shears, Steve Ellis, Denis Scolan // Industrial Light & Magic

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Joel Behrens, Alex Millet, Kazuki Takahashi, Juan Pablo Allgeier, Bryan Smeall // Digital Domain

“The Batman”

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anthony Smith, Malcolm Humphreys, Michael James Allen // Industrial Light & Magic

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS – EPISODE OR SERIES SEASON

WINNER: “The Book of Boba Fett – Complete Season”

Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Paul Kavanagh, Peter Demarest // Industrial Light & Magic

Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates VFX

“Foundation – Season One”

Danilo Ivanisevic, Anthony Mimoz, Matthieu Bidault, Maxime Laroche, Lee Brunet // Rodeo FX

“Prehistoric Planet – Deserts”

Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall, Seng Lau, Matt Marshall, Andy Hargreaves // MPC

“Stranger Things – Season Four”

Julien Hery, Antoine Sitruk, François Couette, Karim El-Masry, Philip Harris-Genois // Rodeo FX



“Foundation – Season One”

Adica Manis, Chris MacLean, Mike Enriquez // Apple TV+

Chris Keller, Jess Brown // DNEG

“Obi-Wan Kenobi – Complete Season”

Patrick Tubach, Pablo Helman, Eddie Pasquarello, David Shirk, Christopher Balog // Industrial Light & Magic

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS – EPISODE OR SERIES SEASON

WINNER: “See – Rock-a-Bye”

Chris Wright, Parker Chehak, Scott Riopelle

Javier Roca // El Ranchito

Tristan Zerafa // Pixomondo

“Severance – Season One”

Vadim Turchin, Nicole Melius, David Piombino, David Rouxel, Sean R. Findley // The Mill

“The Morning Show – My Least Favorite Year”

Zsolt Poczos, Gary Romey, Jeremy Renteria, Sean Roth, Chris Stark // FuseFX

“Love, Death & Robots – Night of the Mini Dead”

Thomas Hullin, Josianne Côté, Tim Emeis, José Maximiano // Rodeo FX

“The Terminal List – Transience”

Jon Massey, Anthony Ceccomancini, Tom Reeder // Amazon Studios

Josephine Noh // FuseFX

Lawson Deming // Barnstorm VFX



The HPA Awards foster awareness and recognize achievements in the professional media content industry. The 2022 edition was made possible by support from Blackmagic Design, DTS, Picture Shop, FuseFX, Light Iron, Zeiss, LucidLink, Creative Solutions, Bubble Agency, MediaSilo, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services Worldwide, Deluxe, FotoKem, Pixelogic, Avid, AWS, Colorist Society International, and Sohonet.