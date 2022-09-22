From ‘Woman King’s’ Costume Designer to ‘The Menu’s’ Production Designer, Variety Names 10 Artisans to Watch for 2022

Variety has named its inaugural 10 Artisans to Watch.

The honorees will be feted at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 27. With the event, Variety is looking to spotlight the behind-the-scenes artists that are invaluable to this year’s best films and shows and are rising stars in their fields.

The 10 artisans selected are cinematographer Todd Banhazl (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) , make-up head Michelle Chung (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), composer Amie Doherty (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Of Medicine and Miracles”), sound designer Mike James Gallagher (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), VFX artist and SCAD alumnus Jessica Love (“Thor: Love and Thunder”), hair department head Deaundra Metzger (“Till”), editor Scott Morris (“Armageddon Time”), costume designer Gersha Phillips (“The Woman King”), sound editor Mac Smith (“Moon Knight) and production designer Ethan Tobman (“The Menu”).

“One of the foundations of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival has always been celebrating the artisans at the center of every successful film and television endeavor,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD. “They play an integral role in creating the movie magic our students and audience enjoy on the screen. We are honored to partner with Variety to recognize new and emerging talent who represent the breadth of crafts working in the industry today.”

The 10 artisans selected will be spotlighted in a panel conversation at the festival moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. The list reflects individuals across the fields of cinematography, costume design, editing, hair/makeup, production design, sound editing/design, and visual effects.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place from October 22-29. While featured guests for this year’s festival have not been announced yet, previous distinguished guests honored at the festival include Kenneth Branagh, Adrien Brody, Aunjanue Ellis and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Passes for the festival are on sale now. Passes allow access to many or all of the screenings and events during the festival, while individual tickets to specific events at the festival will be available for purchase Oct. 3 via the SCAD website.