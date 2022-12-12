Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift Film Tunes Among 82 Deemed Eligible for Oscars’ Original Song Race

Eighty-two songs from this year’s movies have qualified to enter the 2022 Oscar competition, Variety has learned.

Nearly all of the most talked-about songs made the list: Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Rhianna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red” and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

The sole eyebrow-raiser of the day was the absence of Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which was likely ruled ineligible because it wasn’t entirely original: it interpolates the Presley ’50s classic “Hound Dog” and thus was apparently seen as violating the rules.

Up to three songs can be entered per film, but most studios choose to enter just one or sometimes two in order to maximize the chance of one of them making the shortlist. Curiously, five films entered three songs apiece: “18 1/2,” “Killing Me Softly With His Songs,” “Me Vasantrao,” “1660 Vine” and “Tuzhyasathi Kahihi.”

Shortlist voting is now underway for members of the Academy’s music branch. The 15-title song shortlist — from which the final five nominees will be chosen — will be announced Dec. 21.

The full list, alphabetically by movie title.

“Amsterdam”: “Time”

“The Automat”: “(There Was Nothing Like the Coffee) at the Automat”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” “The Songcord”

“The Bad Guys”: “We’re Gonna Be Good Tonight”

“Beast”: “N’na Duniyaa”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: “Lift Me Up”

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”: “Sunny Side Up Summer”

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”: “Hot Girl”

“Bones and All”: “(You Made It Feel Like) Home”

“Bootyology”: “We Are All But Men”

“Bros”: “Love Is Not Love”

“Bullet Train”: “La Despedida”

“DC League of Super-Pets”: “Count on Me”

“Devotion”: “Not Alone”

“Don’t Worry Darling”: “With You All the Time”

“18 1/2”: “Brasilia Bella,” “Deadly Butterfly,” “Wonder Bread”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: “This Is a Life”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”: “Heaven”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”: “Ciao Papa”

“The Inspection”: “The Hands”

“Iravin Nizhal”: “Kaayam”

“Jacir”: “Unicorn N*****”

“A Jazzman’s Blues”: “Paper Airplanes”

“Kantara: A Legend”: “Karma,” “Varaha Roopam”

“Killing Me Softly With His Songs”: “At the Movies,” “On N’aime Qu’une Fois Comme Ça,” “Sing a Brand New Song”

“Let Me Be Me”: “Feels Like Me”

“Luckiest Girl Alive”: “I Know Where I’ve Been”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”: “Carried Away,” “Take a Look at Us Now”

“A Man Calld Otto”: “Til You’re Home”

“Marry Me”: “On My Way”

“Me Vasantrao”: “Kaivalya Gaan,” “Le Chali Taqdeer,” “Ram Ram Lori”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”: “Turn Up the Sunshine”

“My Father’s Dragon”: “Lift Your Wings”

“On the Come Up”: “On the Come Up”

“Persuasion”: “Quietly Yours”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: “Fearless Hero,” “La Vida Es Una”

“RRR”: “Naatu Naatu”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”: “Faith to Carry Me,” “La Di Da”

“The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile”: “Ready As I’ll Never Be”

“Return to Seoul”: “Anybody”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”: “Still Holding My Hand”

“Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”: “It Hurts”

“Saving Ana”: “Missing Children”

“The School for Good and Evil”: “Who Do You Think You Are”

“The Sea Beast”: “Captain Crow”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: “My Mind & Me”

“1660 Vine”: “Already Gone,” “Lucky,” “Rodanthe”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”: “Stars in the Sky”

“The Sound of Violet”: “You Could Be Anywhere”

“Spirited”: “Do a Little Good,” “Good Afternoon”

“Tell It Like a Woman”: “Applause”

“13: The Musical”: “It Would Be Funny”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”: “Cautionary Tale”

“Till”: “Stand Up”

“Tomorrow’s Today”: “Tomorrow’s Today”

“Top Gun: Maverick”: “Hold My Hand”

“A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting”: “A Tree of Life”

“Turning Red”: “Nobody Like U”

“Tuzhyasathi Kahihi”: “Bharat Mata Ki Jay,” “Grishmat Kasa Vasant Ful La,” “Khota Dev Mazha”

“Tyson’s Run”: “If You Believe”

“The Voice of Dust and Ash”: “Dust and Ash”

“We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura”: “We Are Art”

“Wendell & Wild”: “Raising the Dead”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: “Carolina”

“White Noise”: “New Body Rhumba”

“Wildcat”: “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen”