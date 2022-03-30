Read the Full Oscars Speeches Cut From the Broadcast, Including Winners for ‘Dune,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

After weeks of controversy over the decision to cut eight artisans categories from the Oscar broadcast, the winners of those categories got to collect their statues. Their acceptance speeches were edited for insertion into the prime time live show, but are shared in full below.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds, and Justin Raleigh Gilbert Flores for Variety

Linda Dowds: “You just saw that we are in a group of incredible nominees and everybody took a moment to celebrate all of us and each of us. I so love that. It’s the true spirit of what our work is about.

“I want to thank our branch managers. Our biggest and most dedicated collaborators: Jessica Chastain, Freckle Films, Searchlight Pictures.

“There are 10s of 1000s of craftspeople just like us who are below the line who come into work every day and work long and have, and who never get the opportunity to have this kind of recognition and I just hope that every day that they are on set everyone takes a moment to look around and look at all those people who work so hard.”

Best Documentary Short Subject -“The Queen of Basketball,” Ben Proudfoot

Director Ben Proudfoot, winner of the Oscar for Documentary Short Subject, “The Queen of Basketball” Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Thank you to the Academy, Shaq, Steph, Madison Well DNS and The New York Times, and everyone who helped make this film at Breakwater Studios.

“If there is anybody out there who still believes that the stories of women athletes are any less important, entertaining, or valuable than men’s — let this Academy Award be your answer.

“Lucy Harris isn’t here tonight because she passed away two months ago before the film was nominated. This phenomenal recognition came too late — by about 45 years. Lucy deserved better. Women athletes deserve better.

“But Lucy’s four children and their partners are here tonight and I ask you to join me in giving them the recognition their Mom deserved.

“One last thing. Mr. President – Bring Britney Griner home. Thank you. Long live the Queen!”

Best Production Design – “Dune,” Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, winners of the Production Design Award for ‘Dune’ Gilbert Flores for Variety

Patrice Vermette: “As a kid, I remember I was with my parents and we were watching the Oscars. That Sunday Oscar night, we would stay up late. It was like Christmas.

“Denis, thank you for allowing us to dream and thank you for being a great friend. Production design is a big thing and I had big artists working with me. It’s been an extraordinary journey. Thank you.

Zsuzsanna Sipos: “I’m such a crybaby. I’m sorry. It means an awful lot, and I just want to thank everyone. I want to thank everyone on the team and everyone who participated.”

Patrice Vermette: “And a special thank you to Jean Marc Vallée, my friend.”

Best Film Editing – “Dune,” Joe Walker

Joe Walker, winner of the Oscar for Film Editing for “Dune” Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Getting here, I’ve had a blast, but my kids didn’t have a choice in the matter. There were a lot of sad farewells in airports and having to listen to a worm surfacing every hour while they were trying to do their coursework.

“So, you may not know that the words ‘Oscar-nominated’ can be used in the hands of a skilled 17-year-old as an insult. My daughter once said to me in an argument, ‘It’s all very well for you, Oscar-nominated Joe Walker.’ Thank you to the Academy for this upgrade.

“Nell Rose, I love you with all my heart. Thank you Mary Parent, Legendary and Warner. And above all else, thank you, Denis, Merci du fond du Coeur. This is a tribute to you.”

Best Score – “Dune,” Hans Zimmer

Best Score winner, Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer

.Zimmer was on tour in Europe and unable to attend the Oscars ceremony in person. He posted a message and photo via his social media platforms.

“It’s 2 a.m. in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! Thank you to @TheAcademy, but most importantly, to all the @DuneMovie musicians and our leader Denis Villeneuve.

“Let me say this, and this is for real. Had it not been for you, and most of the people in this room, this would never have happened. Had it not been for Gutherie [Govan], Loire [Cotler’s] incredible vocal and all the musicians in this band, in my life who’ve given me the confidence to do these things.

“And had it ultimately not been for Denis Villeneuve very quietly one day saying to me, ‘Have you heard of a book called ‘Dune?’ I knew I found my soulmate.

“Usually, you discuss things with a director. He starts a sentence, I finish it. I start a sentence he finishes it. That. That’s it.”

Best Sound – “Dune,” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett and Mac Ruth, winners of the Oscar for Best Sound for “Dune” Gilbert Flores for Variety

Theo Green: “Thank you Denis Villeneuve to our amazing director who was like the spice. You, sir, were the spice flowing through our brains, turning our humble ideas into your imaginary worlds. Thank you to Hans Zimmer. Thank you to Joe Walker who treated us as fellow artists. This is for you.”

Ron Bartlett: “Thank you to everyone from Legendary and Warner Brothers and all our family and friends. Thank you so much for your love and support. And of course, thank you, Denis. Merci, du fond de mon cœur.”

Green also made a point of hiding an Easter egg in his speech, a “bat signal.” Green says, “There’s a way to see sound (a spectrogram) – even the frequencies so high that we don’t easily hear them. You can write or hide images in sounds in this way!! So I hid a secret message, playing back from my iphone in my pocket.”

The original file looks and sounds like this:

Theo Green’s Bat-signal Theo Green

Best Animated Short Film – “The Windshield Wiper,” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Leo Sanchez Barbosa and Alberto Mielgo, winners of Best Animated Short Film Gilbert Flores for Variety

Alberto Mielgo: “Animation is an art that includes every single part that you can imagine. Animation for adults is a fact. It’s happening. Let’s call it cinema. Okay? We built it a few years back with a wide range of possibilities of what we could do with it.

“This year, the five nominees are non-commercial, and four of them are adult cinema. So, I’m very honored because this is just the beginning of what we can do with animation.

“I want to dedicate this award to the art of animation.”

Leo Sanchez: “And I just want to second that. And also thank you to all the team that has been involved on this project to make it happen, starting with Alberto and his vision. It’s just amazing. Thank you to the Academy for this award. It’s just incredible. Muchísimas gracias a todos.”

Best Live Action Short Film – “The Long Goodbye,” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, winners of Best Live Action Short Film Gilbert Flores for Variety

Aneil Karia: “Thank you so much for this incredible honor. We made this film from a very personal place. I feel this is a group that you live to make what you feel you need to make rather than what you should make.

“I know it’s not very engaging. I’d like to thank WeTransfer, (producer) Tom Gardner, (editor) Amanda James, (cinematographer) Stuart Bentley, (executive producer) Caroline Reason. I’d like to thank my mum and dad, my brother and sister. Especially to Lara and our kids.”

Riz Ahmed: “You know, in such divided times, we believe the road to story is to remind us there is no us and them. There’s just us. And this, this is for everyone who feels that they don’t belong, anyone who feels that they’re stuck in a no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is. Peace. “