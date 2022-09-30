‘Woman King’ Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Dolly De Leon Among Middleburg Film Festival Honorees

“The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood will be feted at the 10th annual Middleburg Film Festival with the Agnès Varda Award, while “Triangle of Sadness” star Dolly De Leon will receive the festival’s Breakthrough Performance Award.

“Empire of Light” actor Micheal Ward is being honored with the Spotlight Actor Award. The Sam Mendes film has also been named as the closing night film of the festival.

2019 Distinguished Composer Award recipient Terence Blanchard and his band, the E-Collective, will return to the festival and close out with a music performance.

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s Oscar entry will also screen. Director Edward Berger will be presented with the International Spotlight Award. The film is an adaptation of the classic Erich Maria Remarque anti-war novel and a remake of the 1930 Academy Award winner for Best Picture.

Also attending the festival to present a Master Class in Film Editing is editor Terilyn Shropshire. Shropshire continues her long collaboration with Prince-Bythewood and will be in conversation with Variety‘s Senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. The Master Class will discuss Shropshire’s latest work on “The Woman King” and her long career as an editor.

“Searching for Sugarman,” “The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile” and “Turn Every Page” are among the other documentaries screening at the festival. As previously announced, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” “White Noise” and “The Whale” will also screen for festival goers.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” breakout star Stephanie Hsu will be given the Rising Star Award for her incredible performance in The Daniels’ critically acclaimed dramedy, which has generated awards buzz. The fest will also hold a special screening of the movie after its huge success, becoming A24’s first film to surpass $100 million.

The festival will be held in person with screenings, conversations and events from Oct. 13-16.