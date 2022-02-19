‘Coming 2 America’ Dominates 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its ninth annual awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Coming 2 America” dominated the night, taking home the awards for best contemporary make-up and hairstyling, in a surprise win, beating out Oscar frontrunners like “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “House of Gucci” for best special make-up effects.

On the TV front, “American Horror Stories,” “Dancing With the Stars” “Emily in Paris,” “Pose,” “Genius: Aretha,” “Legendary,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Star Trek: Discovery” all took home awards.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” won in the daytime television category for both make-up and hair. Children/teen program honors went to “Danger Force” for both make-up and hair categories.

Actress Melissa Peterman served as host for the night, emceeing to a 600 strong crowd with COVID protocols in place. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild partnered with VOW, a top US government-contracted vendor for health and safety protocols at public events requiring all guests needed to be fully vaccinated and provide a COVID test.

Jon Favreau virtually accepted this year’s Distinguished Artisan Award, while Michèle Burke, the first woman to win an Oscar for hair and makeup, and Joy Zapata were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their work in make-up and hair, respectively.

Doug Jones was the recipient of the inaugural Chair Award. He said he’s often asked how long his transformations which include the Amphibian Man in “The Shape of Water” and Pan in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” Jones said, “It takes many, many hands that go into making characters. It would start with live casts, your mold makers, your sculptors and your other mold makers.” Jones thanked the room of Local 706 artists by saying, “My career has only happened because of referrals from you.” He also thanked makeup artists for boosting his self-esteem as being a 13-year-old boy who was very tall, and very skinny. Jones said, “Every other kid made fun of me pointed out I couldn’t walk anywhere without having my physicality pointed out to me.”

See the full list of winners below.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Coming 2 America” (Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Coming 2 America” (Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz)

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

“Being the Ricardos” (Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio)

TELEVISION SERIES — LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES:

Best Contemporary Make-up

“American Horror Stories” (Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Pose” (Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Emily in Paris” (Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Genius: Aretha” (Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing With the Stars” (Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz)

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-Up

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet)

Best Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-Up

“Danger Force” (Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine)

Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force” (Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

Best Make-Up

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” (Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone)

Best Hair Styling

“Pose” (Joe Matke, Genyii Scott)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE):

Best Make-Up

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” (Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter)

Best Hair Styling

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” (Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez)