LCD Soundsystem Releases First Song in Five Years, ‘New Body Rhumba,’ From Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

LCD Soundsystem has released their first single in over five years, “New Body Rhumba.”

The song features on the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” which will be wide released in theaters on Nov. 25. The Brooklyn dance-rock band is hoping the song will be a major player in the Oscar race for best original song.

Released via Columbia Records and DFA Records, James Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions.

“White Noise” will open the New York Film Festival. The film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name and tells the story of a contemporary American family attempting to deal with everyday life’s mundane conflicts amid an airborne toxic event.

The film stars Oscar nominees Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird” and “Little Women”) and Don Cheadle (“Hotel Rwanda”). Baumbach is a three-time Oscar nominee for “The Squid and the Whale” and “Marriage Story.”

The song features at the end of the film as a full musical number that is played out with the cast.

In addition to releasing the single, the group also announced a host of dates at Brooklyn Steel. They will play 20 shows starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 17.

“New Body Rhumba” is one of many songs vying for best original song. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from “Elvis” and Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red” will each make a play for the statuette.

Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II for a possible Oscar contender with “Stand Up” from “Till.” Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer seek consideration with “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”