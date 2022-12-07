ICG Publicists Awards Reveals 2023 Nominations

The International Cinematographers Guild has announced six additional award nominations for the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards.
The ceremony recognizes individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that facilitate film and television publicity campaigns. Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and Senior Entertainment Reporter Angelique Jackson each scored a nomination for the 2023 Press Award.
As previously announced, the nominees for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for television publicity campaigns are “Abbott Elementary,” “Ghosts,” “Prey,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”
The Maxwell Weinberg Award for motion picture publicity campaign nominees will be announced on Jan. 12, while the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be revealed at a later date.
The 2023 ICG Publicists Awards will take place on March 10 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
See the complete nominees list below:
Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity
Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix
Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures
Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist
Carri McClure, Unit Publicist
Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist
Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist
Publicist of the Year Award
Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures
Heidi Falconer, Unit Publicist
James Ferrera, Unit Publicist
Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios
Gianluca Lignola, Universal Pictures
Danielle Roque, Paramount Pictures International
Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures
Eli Joshua Ade
Quantrell Colbert
Kevin Estrada
Chiabella James
Jojo Whilden
Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Television
Beth Dubber
Richard Foreman
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle
Justin Lubin
Nicole Wilder
Press Award
Erik Davis, Fandango
Angelique Jackson, Variety
Dave Morales, KRIV-TV Houston
Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight
Jazz Tangcay, Variety
International Media Award
Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)
Dan Jolin, Empire (UK)
Garry Maddox, Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
Zachary Ntim, Deadline (UK)
Helen O’Hara, Empire (Northern Ireland)
Adam Tanswell, Total Film (UK)