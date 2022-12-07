ICG Publicists Awards Reveals 2023 Nominations

The International Cinematographers Guild has announced six additional award nominations for the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards.

The ceremony recognizes individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that facilitate film and television publicity campaigns. Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and Senior Entertainment Reporter Angelique Jackson each scored a nomination for the 2023 Press Award.

As previously announced, the nominees for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for television publicity campaigns are “Abbott Elementary,” “Ghosts,” “Prey,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The Maxwell Weinberg Award for motion picture publicity campaign nominees will be announced on Jan. 12, while the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be revealed at a later date.

The 2023 ICG Publicists Awards will take place on March 10 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

See the complete nominees list below:

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist Carri McClure, Unit Publicist Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist

Publicist of the Year Award

Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures Heidi Falconer, Unit Publicist James Ferrera, Unit Publicist Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios Gianluca Lignola, Universal Pictures Danielle Roque, Paramount Pictures International

Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures

Eli Joshua Ade Quantrell Colbert Kevin Estrada Chiabella James Jojo Whilden

Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Television

Beth Dubber Richard Foreman Hilary Bronwyn Gayle Justin Lubin Nicole Wilder

Press Award

Erik Davis, Fandango Angelique Jackson, Variety Dave Morales, KRIV-TV Houston Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight Jazz Tangcay, Variety

International Media Award