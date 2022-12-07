×
ICG Publicists Awards Reveals 2023 Nominations

ICG

The International Cinematographers Guild has announced six additional award nominations for the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards.

The ceremony recognizes individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that facilitate film and television publicity campaigns. Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and Senior Entertainment Reporter Angelique Jackson each scored a nomination for the 2023 Press Award.

As previously announced, the nominees for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for television publicity campaigns are “Abbott Elementary,” “Ghosts,” “Prey,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The Maxwell Weinberg Award for motion picture publicity campaign nominees will be announced on Jan. 12, while the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award will be revealed at a later date.

The 2023 ICG Publicists Awards will take place on March 10 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

See the complete nominees list below:

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Natalie Bjelajac, Netflix

Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist

Carri McClure, Unit Publicist

Carol McConnaughey, Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind, Unit Publicist

Publicist of the Year Award

Michelle Alt, Paramount Pictures

Heidi Falconer, Unit Publicist

James Ferrera, Unit Publicist

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios

Gianluca Lignola, Universal Pictures

Danielle Roque, Paramount Pictures International

Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures

Eli Joshua Ade

Quantrell Colbert

Kevin Estrada

Chiabella James

Jojo Whilden

Excellent in Unit Still Photography Award – Television

Beth Dubber

Richard Foreman

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

Justin Lubin

Nicole Wilder

Press Award

Erik Davis, Fandango

Angelique Jackson, Variety

Dave Morales, KRIV-TV Houston

Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

Jazz Tangcay, Variety

International Media Award

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Dan Jolin, Empire (UK)

Garry Maddox, Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

Zachary Ntim, Deadline (UK)

Helen O’Hara, Empire (Northern Ireland)

Adam Tanswell, Total Film (UK)

