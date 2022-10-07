Hans Zimmer Announces Live Album for 2023, Releases ‘Last Samurai Suite’

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is set to release a new double album, “Hans Zimmer Live,” in 2023.

Sony Classical announced the news today as it previewed the first single(s), the three-part “Last Samurai Suite.”

Zimmer’s new album features reimagined arrangements of his most iconic pieces. Among those scores getting new treatments are “The Lion King,” “The Dark Knight,” “Dunkirk” “Gladiator” and “Inception.”

Zimmer recorded the album this past summer while on tour. The sessions were put together over 10 nights with his 20-piece band, “The Disruptive Collective.”

His band features frequent collaborators Lisa Gerrard (“Gladiator”), Lebo M. (“The Lion King”), Loire Cutler (“X Men: Dark Phoenix”), cellist Tina Guo (“Wonder Woman”) and Nick Glennie-Smith (musical director of the band). Zimmer plays multiple instruments on the album, which also features the Odessa Opera Orchestra and Choir.

He said, “I simply wanted to produce the best album. I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

“Hans Zimmer Live” will be released on March 3 and be available on streaming platforms.

In addition to the album news, Zimmer also announced a series of new European tour dates for next year. Visit www.hanszimmerlive.com for more information.