‘Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘Encanto,’ ‘Being the Ricardos’ Among Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 12th annual Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards have been revealed, recognizing the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, advertising and trailers.

Among the film nominees for the 2022 edition of the GMS Awards are “Encanto,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Being the Ricardos,” each of which also scored Oscar nominations this week. Television shows that scored nods include “The White Lotus,” “Blindspotting” and “Lovecraft Country.”

Songwriters, artists and music supervisors will be recognized together for the category of best song written and/or recorded for film.

As previously announced, Diane Warren will receive the organization’s prestigious Icon Award, and Mitchell Leib will receive the Legacy Award honoring those music supervisors who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

The 12th annual ceremony will take place virtually on Sunday, March 20.

FILM



Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Mary Ramos – “Being the Ricardos”

Tom MacDougall – “Encanto”

Michelle Silverman – “The Harder They Fall”

Linda Cohen – “The Tender Bar”

Steven Gizicki – “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Pierre-Marie Dru – “Annette”

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

Becky Bentham – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

John Houlihan – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Tracy McKnight – “Flag Day”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – “Blue Bayou”

Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – “The Hating Game”

Alexandra Eckhardt – “Passing”

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – “Sylvie’s Love”

Rob Lowry – “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Andrea von Foerster – “Happily”

Jen Malone – “Malcolm & Marie”

Matthew Hearon-Smith – “Red Rocket”

Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – “The Worst Person in the World”

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – “Zola”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

Songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

Performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z

Music Supervisor: Michelle Silverman

“My Father’s Daughter” from “Flag Day”

Songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder

Performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder

Music Supervisor: Tracy McKnight

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Fire in the Sky” from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste

Performer: Anderson .Paak

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson

Performer: Beyoncé

Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Sarah Bridge – “The Crown” – Season 4

Kevin Edelman -“Cruel Summer” – Season 1

Jen Ross -“Genius: Aretha” – Season 3

Liza Richardson – “Lovecraft Country” – Season 1

Iain Cooke – “It’s A Sin” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – “Dave” – Season 2

Matt Biffa – “Sex Education” – Season 3

Janet Lopez – “The White Lotus” – Season 1

Jen Ross – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – Season 2

Jonathan McHugh – “Blindspotting” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Peter Davis – “The Challenge: All Stars” – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”- Season 1

Jason Markey – “Fboy Island” – Season 1

Jon Ernst – “Siesta Key” – Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Nicki Richards – “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules”

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – “The Voyeurs”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “Look At Us”

Songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K. Mohlbane, Faraji Wright

Performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj)

Program: “Homeroom”

Music Supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Program: “Sex Education”

Episodes 302 and 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

Title: “Beginning Middle End”

Songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond

Performer: Leah Nobel

Program: “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

Music Supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington

Title: “Change”

Songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson

Performer: H.E.R.

Program: “We the People”

Episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

Title: “Anyone”

Songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman

Performers: Cast of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Skylar Astin)

Program: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Jonathan Hecht – “Dear Rider”

Tracy McKnight – “Rebel Hearts”

Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – “Sisters on Track”

Gary Welch – “The Sparks Brothers”

Angela Asistio – “Val”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – “Amend: The Fight for America”

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

James Cartwright – “The Lady and the Dale”

Jon Ernst – “Last Chance U: Basketball”

Iain Cooke – “1971: The Year Music Changed Everything”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Will Quiney – “CODA”

Toddrick Spalding – “King Richard”

Holly Williamson – “The Matrix Resurrections”

Natalie Wali – “Spencer”

Gregory Sweeney – “Scenes From a Marriage”

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”

Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”

Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”

Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy on iPhone – Tracked”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”

Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life in a Day 2020: Strangers on the Road”

Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years of Apple Sounds”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042

Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22

Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract

Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors