Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise.

Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a possibility for a fourth for Barry Keoghan.

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” should have a decent showing, tracking anywhere between three and eight noms, which would include best picture (comedy), actress for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, supporting actress for either Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, director and screenplay for the Daniels and original song. I’m splitting the difference and predicting five mentions.

Hoping to make a statement with the HFPA adding new voices to its ranks, we have a suspicion we could see some double-dipping in some of the top film categories with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” projected to be recognized in both animated feature and picture (comedy) and the Tollywood action-musical “RRR” foreseen for mentions in best picture (comedy) and non-English language feature (different from the Oscars, the Globes don’t have official submissions from countries).

TICKET TO PARADISE, from left: George Clooney, Julia Roberts ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col

While the new members make predicting the group more difficult to track, it would be shocking not to see some quintessential “Globey-nominees” which consist of big-name celebrities among its inclusions. That means watch out for George Clooney and Julia Roberts for the rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” popping up.

We also could see significant chatter if they nominate either of Harry Styles’ performances from “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman” in supporting actor and reigning best actor (drama) champion Will Smith for “Emancipation,” which would be one of the few awards ceremonies he could possibly attend.

On the television side, the HFPA loves new series which bodes well for HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in the drama categories while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and FX’s “The Bear” should strike a chord with voters.

Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” dominated headlines over the last few months for good and bad reasons. Nonetheless, you can pencil the show in for love in the limited series categories, along with likely frontrunner Evan Peters, who plays the serial killer.

Read the final predictions for all film and television categories below:

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Film Categories

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) “Tár” (Focus Features) “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Alternate: “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) “RRR” (Variance Films) “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Alternate: “The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures)

Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) “Turning Red” (Pixar) “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24) “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation) “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Alternate: “Strange World” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Non-English Language

“RRR” (Variance Films) — India “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) — Germany “Close” (A24) — Belgium “Saint Omer” (Neon) — France “Holy Spider” (Utopia Films)

Alternate: “Return to Seoul” (Cambodia)

ELVIS, Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, 2022. © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Actor in a Leading Role (Drama)

Austin Butler — “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) Brendan Fraser — “The Whale” (A24) Bill Nighy — “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics) Hugh Jackman — “The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics) Will Smith — “Emancipation” (Apple Original Films)

Alternate: Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Actor in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)

Colin Farrell — “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) Daniel Craig — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) Adam Sandler — “Hustle” (Netflix) George Clooney — “Ticket to Paradise” (Universal Pictures) Tom Hanks — “A Man Called Otto” (Sony Pictures)

Alternate: Diego Calva, “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Actress in a Leading Role (Drama)

Cate Blanchett — “Tár” (Focus Features) Michelle Williams — “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) Danielle Deadwyler — “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing) Viola Davis — “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures) Jennifer Lawrence — “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Alternate: Ana de Armas, “Blonde” (Netflix)

Actress in a Leading Role (Comedy or Musical)

Michelle Yeoh — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) Margot Robbie — “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) Emma Thompson — “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (Searchlight Pictures) Julia Roberts — “Ticket to Paradise” (Universal Pictures) Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures)

Alternate: Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.” (Focus Features)

“My Policeman” (Amazon Studios) Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) Brendan Gleeson — “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) Eddie Redmayne — “The Good Nurse” (Netflix) Paul Dano — “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) Harry Styles — “My Policeman” (Amazon Studios)

Alternate: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Lee Curtis — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) Jessie Buckley — “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Kerry Condon — “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) Keke Palmer — “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Alternate: Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Director

Steven Spielberg — “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) Martin McDonagh — “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) James Cameron — “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) Baz Luhrmann — “Elvis” (Warner Bros.) Gina Prince-Bythewood — “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Alternate: Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh “Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix) — Rian Johnson “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

Alternate: “She Said” (Universal Pictures) — Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Lady Gaga from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Original Score

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — John Williams “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures) — Terence Blanchard “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) — Michael Giacchino

Alternate: “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

Original Song

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — “Lift me up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop “RRR” (Variance Films) — “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — “Carolina” by Taylor Swift “A Man Called Otto” (Sony Pictures) — “Til You’re Home” by Rita Wilson

Alternate: “White Noise” (Netflix) — “New Body Rhumba” by LCD Soundsystem

Television Categories

Best Television Series (Drama)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO) “The Crown” (Netflix) “Severance” (Apple TV+) “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon Prime Video) “Andor” (Disney+)

Alternate: “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Television Series (Comedy)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) “Hacks” (HBO Max) “The Bear” (FX) “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Alternate: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Television Movie or Limited Series

“The White Lotus: Sicily” (HBO) “The Dropout” (Hulu) “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) “George and Tammy” (Showtime) “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Alternate: “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

(L-R): Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther, seated) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Lucasfilm Ltd.

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC) Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix) Jason Bateman — “Ozark” (Netflix) Adam Scott — “Severance” (Apple TV+) Diego Luna — “Andor” (Disney+)

Alternate: Lee Min-ho, “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a TV Series (Comedy)

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” (FX) Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO) Keegan-Michael Key — “Reboot” (Hulu) Nathan Fielder — “The Rehearsal” (HBO)

Alternate: Kit Connor, “Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)

Evan Peters — “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) Taron Egerton — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+) Sebastian Stan — “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu) Andrew Garfield — “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX) Steve Carell – “The Patient” (FX)

Alternate: Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt” (BBC)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Zendaya — “Euphoria” (HBO) Imelda Staunton — “The Crown” (Netflix) Emma D’Arcy — “House of the Dragon” (HBO) Morfydd Clark — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon Prime Video) Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Alternate: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy)

Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me” (Netflix) Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO Max) Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Alternate: Tatiana Maslany, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (Disney+)

Best Actress in a TV Series (TV Movie/Limited)

Amanda Seyfried — “The Dropout” (Hulu) Lily James — “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu) Toni Collette — “The Staircase” (HBO) Emily Blunt — “The English” (Amazon Prime Video) Jessica Chastain — “George and Tammy” (Showtime)

Alternate: Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+)

Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

Henry Winkler — “Barry” (HBO) Matt Smith — “House of the Dragon” (HBO) Ismael Cruz Córdova — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon Prime Video) Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) John Turturro — “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Alternate: Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Elizabeth Debicki in Netflix’s “The Crown” Netflix

Best TV Actor in a Supporting Role (Limited Series/TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham — “The White Lotus: Sicily” (HBO) Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+) Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu) Naveen Andrews — “The Dropout” (Hulu) Tim McGraw — “1883” (Paramount+)

Alternate: Theo James, “The White Lotus: Sicily” (HBO)

Best TV Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (Netflix) Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) Patricia Arquette — “Severance” (Apple TV+) Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul” (AMC) Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Alternate: Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best TV Actress in a Supporting Role (Comedy/Drama)

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (HBO) Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus: Sicily” (HBO) Laurie Metcalf — “The Dropout” (Hulu) Anna Chlumsky — “Inventing Anna” (Netflix) Dominique Fishback — “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Alternate: Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus: Sicily” (HBO)