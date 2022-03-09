Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Dune,’ ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘Cruella’ Among Winners

“Dune”, “Coming 2 America” and “Cruella” were the film winners at the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Wednesday night.

Back in person after the pandemic, the awards recognized excellence in film, TV and short-form costume design and were hosted by Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson.

Costume Designers Guild president Salvador Perez discussed the role the awards and the guild played in the pandemic, saying, “As a community, we have survived a life-changing pandemic industry and been on the brink of work stoppage.”

Perez also called for “pay equity now.” This has been an ongoing plea from Perez and the costume designers who fight for pay equity. He said, costume designers, are “historically underpaid for too long. It’s about costume designers in the costume department being valued as a major asset to the industry and compensated accordingly.”

He noted the Costume designers guild will soon be launching a social media campaign to showcase these underpaid voices. Once again the costume designers present were encouraged by Perez to show solidarity in raising their Pay Equity Now flags. In the past, Perez has said, “Here’s the issue, costume designers are 85% women. Production designers are 85% men. We are working for hire. They build. We are two department heads doing what I think is an equal job. But because we are mostly women, we are getting paid less and I think that’s something that needs to be addressed as part of this movement.”

Andrew Garfield received the spotlight award, Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor the distinguished collaborator award, and Sharen Davis was given the career achievement award.

Below is the full list of winners for the 24th annual CDGAs:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Coming 2 America” – Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Period Film

“Cruella “– Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Chapter 1)– Shawna Trpcic

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris” (French Revolution) – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Excellence in Period Television

“The Great” (Seven Days) – Sharon Long

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Saturday Night Live” Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund