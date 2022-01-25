‘West Side Story,’ ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the nominations for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2022, as well as the Outstanding Product Nominations.

Among the films, TV shows and animated features nominated are “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Succession” and “Encanto.”

As previously announced, Paul Massey will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award, and Ridley Scott will receive the CAS Filmmaker Award.

The awards are designed to educate and inform audiences that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements.

“This year’s nominees display incredible skill and craftsmanship,” says CAS President Karol Urban. “We received submissions reflecting a myriad of narrative styles and technical approaches. The ingenuity and storytelling expertise of our sound mixing community is truly spectacular.”

The ceremony will return to an in-person event on March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Full list of nominations below.

Motion Pictures: Live-Action

“Dune”

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

“No Time To Die”

Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS

“MGM and Goldcrest, London “

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS

Sony Pictures Post Production Services

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

“The Power of the Dog”

Production Mixer: Richard Flynn

“A See-Saw Films, Bad Girl Creekand Max Films production in association with Brightstar, The New Zealand Film Commission, Cross City Films and BBC Film for Netflix; RMSounds”

Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie

Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb

Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart

Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess

“West Side Story”

Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS

“20th Century Studios and Skywalker Sound”

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS

Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

Motion Pictures: Animated

“Encanto”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Disney Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Luca”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Pixar Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Sing 2”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton

Illumination Entertainment and Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS

Netflix Presents A Columbia Pictures Presentation in association with One Cool Films / A Lord Miller Production / A Sony Pictures Animation Film; Sony Pictures Entertainment

Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS

Foley Mixer: John Sanacore CAS

Motion Pictures: Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau”

Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS

National Geographic Documentary Films Presents A Story Syndicate Production in association with The Cousteau Society and Ace Content in association with Diamond Docs

“Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Searchlight Pictures

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

“The Velvet Underground”

Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa

Motto Pictures; Economy Sound and Digital

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

“Tina”

Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose

HBO; Lawrence Everson Audio

Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

“Val”

Production Mixer: Michael Haldin

“Boardwalk Pictures, Amazon Studios, A24 & IAC”

Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen

Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson

ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“Hawkeye” Ep3 Echoes

Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS

Marvel Studios & Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

“Mare of Easttown” Ep6 Sore Must Be The Storm

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock HBO

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

“The Underground Railroad” Chapter 10: Mabel

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

“Amazon Prime Video & Warner Brothers Post Sound, Universal Mixing stage”

Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus

“WandaVision” Ep8 Previously On

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

“WandaVision” Ep9 The Series Finale

Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS

Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife

Television Series: One Hour

“Squid Game” S1 Ep7 VIPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-soo

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron

ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan

“Succession” S3 Ep1 Secession

Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS

Warner Media & HBO / WB Studios New york

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman

“The Morning Show” S2 Ep1 My Least Favorite Year

Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS

“Media Res, Echo Films, Hello Sunshine, Apple TV+ & Sony Pictures Studios”

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: “Jason “”Frenchie””” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell

ADR Mixer: Brian Smith

Foley Mixer: James Howe

“The White Lotus” S1 Ep5 The Lotus Eaters

Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS

HBO Max & HBO

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

“Yellowstone” S4 Ep1 Half the Money

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Paramount & Formosa Group

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Television Series: 1/2 Hour

“Cobra Kai” S3 Ep10 December 19

Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS

Netflix & Formosa Group

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris

Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head

“Only Murders in the Building” S1 Ep3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Hulu

Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss

ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider

Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska

“Ted Lasso” S2 Ep5 Rainbow

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Doozer/WB TV/Ruby’s Tuna & Warner Bros

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

“The Book of Boba Fett” S1 Ep1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land

Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS

Lucasfilm & Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

“What We Do In The Shadows” S3 Ep4 The Casino

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

FX & Formosa Group

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

“Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

Production Mixer: Jae Kim

“Apple Original Films, Interscope Films, This Machine & Sony Pictures Studios”

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: “Jason “”Frenchie””” Gaya

Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes

ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan

Netflix & Senior Post

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep9 Man on Fire Production Mixer: Doug Dreger The Farm Group

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

“McCartney 3,2,1 – Episode 1”

Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham

Diamond Docs & Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

“The Beatles Get Back:”Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (D)

Apple Corps Ltd, Wingnut Films & Park Road Post Production, Miramar, Wellington, New Zealand”

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

Outstanding Product – Production



Schoeps: CMC 1 SO

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8

Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter

PSC (Profession Sound Corp) : PowerStar Smart Traveler

Outstanding Product – Post Production

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3

Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0

Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue

Student Recognition Award Finalists

SRA Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Lily Adams

Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning Bernice Chu

Chapman University Lindsey Ellis

Universidade Lusofona Shehryar Khan

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University Karthik Vijaymohan