‘West Side Story,’ ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the nominations for the 58th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2022, as well as the Outstanding Product Nominations.
Among the films, TV shows and animated features nominated are “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Succession” and “Encanto.”
As previously announced, Paul Massey will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award, and Ridley Scott will receive the CAS Filmmaker Award.
The awards are designed to educate and inform audiences that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements.
“This year’s nominees display incredible skill and craftsmanship,” says CAS President Karol Urban. “We received submissions reflecting a myriad of narrative styles and technical approaches. The ingenuity and storytelling expertise of our sound mixing community is truly spectacular.”
The ceremony will return to an in-person event on March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Full list of nominations below.
Motion Pictures: Live-Action
“Dune”
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
“No Time To Die”
Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS
“MGM and Goldcrest, London “
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS
Sony Pictures Post Production Services
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS
“The Power of the Dog”
Production Mixer: Richard Flynn
“A See-Saw Films, Bad Girl Creekand Max Films production in association with Brightstar, The New Zealand Film Commission, Cross City Films and BBC Film for Netflix; RMSounds”
Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie
Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb
Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart
Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess
“West Side Story”
Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS
“20th Century Studios and Skywalker Sound”
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS
Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
Motion Pictures: Animated
“Encanto”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Disney Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Luca”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Pixar Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Walt Disney Animation Studios and Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Sing 2”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton
Illumination Entertainment and Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS
Netflix Presents A Columbia Pictures Presentation in association with One Cool Films / A Lord Miller Production / A Sony Pictures Animation Film; Sony Pictures Entertainment
Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS
Foley Mixer: John Sanacore CAS
Motion Pictures: Documentary
“Becoming Cousteau”
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS
National Geographic Documentary Films Presents A Story Syndicate Production in association with The Cousteau Society and Ace Content in association with Diamond Docs
“Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Searchlight Pictures
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
“The Velvet Underground”
Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa
Motto Pictures; Economy Sound and Digital
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
“Tina”
Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose
HBO; Lawrence Everson Audio
Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
“Val”
Production Mixer: Michael Haldin
“Boardwalk Pictures, Amazon Studios, A24 & IAC”
Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen
Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson
ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
“Hawkeye” Ep3 Echoes
Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS
Marvel Studios & Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz
“Mare of Easttown” Ep6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock HBO
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
“The Underground Railroad” Chapter 10: Mabel
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
“Amazon Prime Video & Warner Brothers Post Sound, Universal Mixing stage”
Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus
“WandaVision” Ep8 Previously On
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella
“WandaVision” Ep9 The Series Finale
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife
Television Series: One Hour
“Squid Game” S1 Ep7 VIPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-soo
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron
ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan
“Succession” S3 Ep1 Secession
Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS
Warner Media & HBO / WB Studios New york
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman
“The Morning Show” S2 Ep1 My Least Favorite Year
Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS
“Media Res, Echo Films, Hello Sunshine, Apple TV+ & Sony Pictures Studios”
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: “Jason “”Frenchie””” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell
ADR Mixer: Brian Smith
Foley Mixer: James Howe
“The White Lotus” S1 Ep5 The Lotus Eaters
Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS
HBO Max & HBO
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson
“Yellowstone” S4 Ep1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Paramount & Formosa Group
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Television Series: 1/2 Hour
“Cobra Kai” S3 Ep10 December 19
Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS
Netflix & Formosa Group
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris
Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head
“Only Murders in the Building” S1 Ep3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Hulu
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss
ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider
Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska
“Ted Lasso” S2 Ep5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Doozer/WB TV/Ruby’s Tuna & Warner Bros
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
“The Book of Boba Fett” S1 Ep1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land
Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS
Lucasfilm & Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte
“What We Do In The Shadows” S3 Ep4 The Casino
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
FX & Formosa Group
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
“Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials”
“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”
Production Mixer: Jae Kim
“Apple Original Films, Interscope Films, This Machine & Sony Pictures Studios”
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: “Jason “”Frenchie””” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly
“Bo Burnham: Inside”
Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan
Netflix & Senior Post
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep9 Man on Fire Production Mixer: Doug Dreger The Farm Group
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
“McCartney 3,2,1 – Episode 1”
Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham
Diamond Docs & Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
“The Beatles Get Back:”Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (D)
Apple Corps Ltd, Wingnut Films & Park Road Post Production, Miramar, Wellington, New Zealand”
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
Outstanding Product – Production
Schoeps: CMC 1 SO
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
Cedar Audio: Retouch 8
Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter
PSC (Profession Sound Corp) : PowerStar Smart Traveler
Outstanding Product – Post Production
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3
Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0
Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms
Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue
Student Recognition Award Finalists
SRA Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Lily Adams
Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning Bernice Chu
Chapman University Lindsey Ellis
Universidade Lusofona Shehryar Khan
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University Karthik Vijaymohan