Artios Awards: ‘Belfast,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘King Richard,’ ‘House of Gucci’ Among 2022 Nominees

“Belfast,” “CODA,” “King Richard,” “House of Gucci,” “West Side Story” and “The Power of the Dog” are among the films nominated for the 37th Annual Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America.

The awards honor casting directors’ contribution to film, television and theatre. Winners will be revealed on March 17 via a virtual ceremony.

Among the animated features nominated are “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Vivo.”

Lucy Bevan, Avy Kaufman, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold and Cindy Tolan are just some of the casting directors who landed nominations. While the Academy has had a casting branch for the past eight years, it has yet to establish an Oscar for casting.

View the nominations in full below:

Animation

“Encanto” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

“Luca” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-birnbaum (Associate)

“The Mitchells Vs The Machines” – Tamara Hunter

“Raya And The Last Dragon” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

“Vivo” – Tamara Hunter



Big Budget – Comedy

“Cruella” – Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (Associate), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Associate)

“Don’t Look Up” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

“The French Dispatch” – Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate)

“In The Heights” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (Associate)

“Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” – Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (Location Casting), Poping Auyeung (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)



Big Budget – Drama

“House Of Gucci” – Kate Rhodes-James

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (Associate), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

“The Power Of The Dog “- Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (Associate)

“Tick, Tick…boom!” – Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy

“Best Sellers” – Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells

“The Tender Bar” – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

“This Game’s Called Murder” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

“Zola” – Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio Or Independent – Drama

“Belfast” – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

“Coda”- Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

“The Lost Daughter” – Kahleen Crawford

“Passing” – Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy

“The Hand Of God “– Annamaria Sambucco

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama

“Blue Bayou” – Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (Location Casting)

“The Humans” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

“The Novice” – Matthew Lessell, Nicole Hilliard-Forde

“Together Together “- Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman

“Violet” – Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

“We Broke Up” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama

“Dramarama” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

“The Outside Story” – Stephanie Holbrook

“Shiva Baby” – Kate Geller

“The Subject”– Destiny Lilly

“Swan Song”– Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (Location Casting)

The Zeitgeist Award

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Carmen Cuba, Simone Bäer

(Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)

“The Tomorrow War” – Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Rebecca Carfagna (Associate)

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – Lucy Bevan, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Associate)

“Spider-man: No Way Home” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)