‘Don’t Worry Darling,‘ ’80 for Brady’ Among Winners at California on Location Awards

“Don’t Worry Darling,” “9-1-1” and the forthcoming comedy “80 for Brady” were among the winners at the 27th annual California on Location Awards Sunday night.

The ceremony, hosted by “Family Feud” announcer Rubin Ervin, recognized location managers, location teams and public employees who facilitated on-location productions across the state.

“Don’t Worry Darling” received location team of the year for a studio feature, beating category finalists “The Fabelmans” and “White Men Can’t Jump.” Chris Baugh, who was also nominated for his work on “Babylon,” scored location manager of the year for a studio feature for the psychological thriller.

“It was extremely difficult and challenging. So to pull that off — I can’t even remember it, but we got through it,” Baugh said, referring to his team for “Don’t Worry Darling.” “We were all in the trenches together and I couldn’t have done it without them. It was actually enjoyable, it was exhilarating.”

Edward Mazurek was awarded location manager of the year for an independent feature for “80 for Brady.” The upcoming sports comedy, which was filmed in Santa Clarita, is directed by Kyle Marvin and stars Jane Fonda, Sally Fields, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady.

“Thank you to our brilliant, patient starting quarterback… Kyle Marvin, who, a week ago, sent me this Super Bowl ring, which I have brought to a pawn shop and I can tell you, it’s 100% really fake,” Mazurek said while accepting the award for location team of the year for an independent feature. “We had to really manage and fill the 2017 Super Bowl. I’ll skip the details because they were deep.”

Other notable winners included HBO’s “Barry” for location team of the year for a half-hour episode TV series and Fox’s “9-1-1,” which nabbed two awards for a one-hour episode TV series: location manager of the year for Timothy Hillman and location team of the year.

See the full list of winners below:

Location Manager of the Year: Studio Feature

Chris Baugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”

Location Manager of the Year: Independent Feature

Edward Mazurek, “80 for Brady”

Location Manager of the Year: Episodic TV – 1 Hour

Timothy Hillman, “9-1-1”

Location Manger of the Year: Episodic TV – 1/2 Hour

Justin Hill, “Physical” (Apple TV+)

Location Manager of the Year: Commercials

Patrick Riley, U.S. Postal Service “We Go Everywhere”

Location Manager of the Year: Print Media

Peter McClafferty, Ulla Johson Fashion Collection

Location Manager of the Year: Music Videos

Mark Zekanis, “Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand”

Location Team of the Year: Episodic TV – 1 Hour

“9-1-1”: Timothy Hillman, LM; Mona Nash, KALM; Chanel Salzer, KALM; Sonia Villerias; KALM; Maitland Hennessey, KALM; Charlotte Purin, KALM; Shaka Terry, KALM; Jesus “Choy” Rolon, KALM; Hannah Singleton, KALM; Keaton Ross, ALM; Gregory Catania, ALM; Delmi Molina, ALM; Jackson Jones, ALM

Location Team of the Year: Independent Feature

“80 for Brady”: Edward Mazurek, LM; Stevie Nelson, KALM; Maria De La Rosa, KALM; Stephen Andrzejewski, KALM; Morgan Patterson, KALM; Alfonso Ruiz, KALM; Alyjoe Valdez, KALM; Justin Healy, KALM; Daniel Branson, ALM

Location Team of the Year: Episodic TV – 1/2 Hour

“Barry” Season 3: Jonathan Jansen, SLM; Alexander Georges, LM; Brian Kinney, KALM; Alex Moreno, KALM; Chelsea Lawrence, KALM; Juan Sebastian Laughlin, KALM; Willis Turner, ALM; Nikolaus Luna, ALM; Daniel Lee, KALM

Location Team of the Year: Studio Feature

“Don’t Worry Darling”: Chris Baugh, LM; Aurora Quinones, KALM; Marie Healy, KALM; Ted Kim, KALM; Mike Masumoto, KALM; Kim O’Brien-Jordan, ALM

Public Employee of the Year: County

Gregory Graham, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

Public Employee of the Year: City

Brian Baltazar, Pierre Riotic, Eric Robles and Alejandra Alvarez, Los Angeles General Services Department

Public Employee of the Year: State

Ramiro Rodriguez, Cal Fire

Assistant Location Manager: Feature Films

Jeanie Farnum, “Babylon”

Assistant Location Manager: Television

Sasha Alvarez Denisoff, “Loot”