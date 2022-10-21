‘Blonde,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Tár’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick” Among Contenders in Main Competition at Camerimage

Many films in the early running for awards season accolades in the U.S. are also contesting prizes in the Main Competition section of EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-oriented film festival that will hold its 30th edition Nov. 12-19 in Toruń, Poland.

Among them: “Blonde” (pictured above), the re-imagining of the Marilyn Monroe story, directed by Andrew Dominick, based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel; “Elvis,” the Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, with Tom Hanks and Austin Butler; Todd Field’s ‘Tár,’ a tour de force for Cate Blanchett, who plays a composer-conductor of a major orchestra; and international runaway box office champion “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise.

Camerimage winners are closely watched by stateside awards prognosticators since they’re often predictive of subsequent recognition by the American Society of Cinematographers and the Oscars.

Sam Mendes, the director of “Empire of Light,” another Main Competition film, is also recipient of Camerimage’s Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director and will be on hand at the fest to discuss his film, which was lensed by star cinematographer Roger Deakins. Mendes and Deakins previously collaborated on “1917,” “Skyfall” and other films.

Below is a full list of the Main Competition contestants, including their director and cinematographer:

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” dir. Edward Berger, cin. James Friend

“The Angel in the Wall,” dir. Lorenzo Bianchini, cin. Peter Zeitlinger

“Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths,” dir. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, cin. Darius Kohndji

“Blonde,” dir. Andrew Dominik, cin. Chayse Irvin

“Elvis,” dir. Baz Luhrmann, cin. Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light,” dir. Sam Mendes, cin. Roger A. Deakins

“Living,” dir. Oliver Hermanus, cin. Jamie D. Ramsay

“The Perfect Number,” dir. Krzysztof Zanussi, cin. Piotr Niemyjski

“Tár,” dir. Todd Field, cin. Florian Hoffmeister

“Top Gun: Maverick,” dir. Joseph Kosinski, cin. Claudio Miranda

“War Sailor,” dir. Gunnar Vikene, cin. Sturla Brandth Grøvlen

“White Noise,” dir. Noah Baumbach, cin. Lol Crawley