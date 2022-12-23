How ‘Babylon’s’ Makeup Head Used Dirt and Sweat to Turn Margot Robbie Into an Aspiring Movie Star

One creative brief that director Damien Chazelle sent “Babylon” makeup department head Heba Thorisdottir included dirt and sweat — and he wanted lots of it.

It was all part of the gigantic folders filed with research that the filmmaker had done on Hollywood in the 1920s. What he sought from his team were looks that hadn’t been done before, because this film was about a cast of characters trying to make it in Hollywood.

A book of mugshots from the era served as Thorisdottir’s holy grail. It showed women who had nothing, who were hookers, or wanted to get arrested because they “wanted medical help.” “He gave everybody all the information and that made it easier to collaborate with people,” said Thorisdottir. Her collaborators were costume designer Mary Zophres and hair department head Jamie Leigh Macintosh.

Chazelle’s decadent epic follows Nellie LaRoy, played by Margot Robbie, and an ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Diego Calva and Jovan Adepo as old Hollywood moved from silent films to talkies.

With Robbie’s character, an aspiring movie star, Thorisdottir said, “He wanted a very distinct difference between Nellie LaRoy, the movie star versus Nellie Roy, someone trying to make it work behind the scenes.”

For Nellie’s entrance scene, audiences don’t learn much, besides her being a wild child who shows her uninhibited side at a party. When she wakes up the next morning, it’s a brief scene, but Chazelle shows audiences how the character lives — she has nothing. It was “such an important scene,” Thorisdottir said. “Where I went with the makeup was to show that she has nothing. She might have lipstick or maybe she borrowed one. She doesn’t have tweezers either. She’s not a movie star yet to care about that.”

It’s Nellie’s confidence and attitude of being a star that gets her to where she is.

Later in the film as Nellie shoots a scene on a “talkie,” she is required to do multiple takes. For that, Thorisdottir was close by on set. Not only did Chazelle want to do a long take, but Nellie breaks into varying degrees of sweat as the crew yells at her and her nerves show. Thorisdottir was on standby to reset Robbie’s makeup and spritz her with a watery concoction for sweat.

In collaborating with Zophres and McIntosh, Thorisdottir kept to Chazelle’s creative brief and wanted to make sure Nellie’s looks were timeless “Damien was very clear he didn’t want cupid lips and skinny eyebrows. He wanted this portrait of people trying to make it in Hollywood.”

Chazelle was keen on showing Manny (Calva) with dirt under his nails, but not just any dirt. He was particular. Said Thorisdottir, “He kept sending me photos of the patina that he wanted on Diego’s hands at all times, and it was from ‘There Will be Blood.’ I called makeup artist John Blake and I asked him ‘How do you make it stay?’”

Blake came to Thorisdottir’s rescue, whipping up a batch in her kitchen and sharing his secret so she could put that specific patina under Calva’s nails to make them dirty.

Tobey Maguire appears in the third act for a Block House party, playing a character to whom Nellie owes $60,000. Thorisdottir knew that sequence would be “filled with freaks, and his makeup would be inspired by ‘Death in Venice.’”

Thorisdottir wanted to convey someone who had makeup left over from the night before. In revisiting “Death in Venice,” she said, “I love the part of the movie where it has a now-you-see-it and now-you-don’t thing. It was just flashes of paleness. Damien loved that idea and wrote it into the script. So, his character puts on more whiteness to go to the club.”

Calva’s character had the biggest arc. The makeup head described him as the film’s storyteller. “He goes from being a wide-eyed assistant at the party to running a studio and coming back 20 years later, and we didn’t want to use prosthetics,” said Thorisdottir. She credits McIntosh for working on his hair to show his aging. “He had bangs, and it goes into his ‘Godfather’ look with slick-backed hair. I gave him bags under his eyes, and then we end with him in a bald cap and a top piece for his ‘50s look. I put old-age makeup on him with puffy eyes and broken capillaries.”