Art Directors Guild Awards:’Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Dune’ and ‘Encanto’ Take Top Honors – Complete Winners List

The 26th Annual Art Director’s Guild Awards took place tonight as an in-person show at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, with “Nightmare Alley,” ” and “No Time to Die” and “Encanto” taking home top film honors.

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the event celebrated outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos.

As previously announced, director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) was honored with the William Cameron Menzies award.

Jane Campion “(The Power of the Dog”) was bestowed with the cinematic imagery award. The Oscar-nominated director was unable to accept her award in person due to having COVID. Campion took a moment to publicly speak out on the Academy’s recent decision to weave eight categories including Production Design into the live telecast, recording the wins ahead of time. She said, “I would definitely have included design in the main body of the awards because the designer is one of the very first people I bring onto a team. All the work that you do as designers is so vital, and it is really deeply valued by myself and your peers.”

The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

Michael Allen Glover, ADG (“The Alienist”) served as producer for the 2022 ADG Awards. Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning production designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards).

Full list of winners below:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Nightmare Alley” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Dune” (Production Designer: Patrice Vermette)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“No Time to Die” (Production Designer: Mark Tildesley)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto” (Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové)

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Loki: Glorious Purpose” (Production Designer: Kasra Farahani)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Squid Game: Gganbu” (Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun_

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“WandaVision” (Production Designer: Mark Worthington)

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren” (Production Designer: Kate Bunch)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Family Reunion: Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” (Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter)

COMMERCIALS

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

MUSIC VIDEOS

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” (Production Designer: John Janavs)

VARIETY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) (Production Designer: Stephan Olson)