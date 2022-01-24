Art Directors Guild 2022 Nominations Headed by ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Cruella,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘In The Heights’

“Nightmare Alley,” “Cruella,” “No Time to Die” and “In The Heights” are among the top films recognized for excellence in production design in the 26th annual Art Directors Guild nominations.

On Monday, the ADG announced nominations for this year’s awards show, which will return to a live ceremony on March 5 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

“The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza,” “West Side Story” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” landed nominations in the period feature film category alongside “Nightmare Alley.” “Dune,” “Cruella,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “The Green Knight” earned recognition in fantasy feature film.

Missing out were Oscar contenders “Spencer,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast” and “Cyrano.”

As previously announced, director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) will receive the William Cameron Menzies award. Jane Campion “(The Power of the Dog”) will receive the cinematic imagery award.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

Michael Allen Glover, ADG (“The Alienist”) serves as producer for the 2022 ADG Awards. Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning production designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards).

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM



“The French Dispatch” (Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen)

“Licorice Pizza” (Production Designer: Florencia Martin)

“Nightmare Alley” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Production Designer: Stefan Dechant)

“West Side Story” (Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Cruella” (Production Designer: Fiona Crombie)

“Dune” (Production Designer: Patrice Vermette)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

“The Green Knight” (Production Designer: Jade Healy)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Production Designer: Sue Chan)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Candyman” (Production Designer: Cara Brower)

“Don’t Look Up” (Production Designer: Clayton Hartley)

“In the Heights” (Production Designer: Nelson Coates)

“The Lost Daughter” (Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg_

“No Time to Die” (Production Designer: Mark Tildesley)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto” (Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové)

“Luca” (Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis)

“Sing 2” (Art Director: Olivier Adam)

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Foundation: The Emperor’s Peace” (Production Designer: Rory Cheyne)

“The Great: Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” (Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola)

“Loki: Glorious Purpose” (Production Designer: Kasra Farahani)

“Lost In Space: Three Little Birds” (Production Designer: Alec Hammond)

“The Witcher: A Grain of Truth” (Production Designer: Andrew Laws)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Chicago” (Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams)

“The Morning Show: My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person” (Production Designer: Nelson Coates)

“Squid Game: Gganbu” (Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun_

“Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” (Production Designer: Stephen Carter)

“Yellowstone: No Kindness for the Coward” (Production Designer: Cary White_

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Halston” (Production Designer: Mark Ricker)

“Mare of Easttown” (Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham)

“The Underground Railroad” (Production Designer: Mark Friedberg)

“WandaVision” (Production Designer: Mark Worthington)

“The White Lotus” (Production Designer: Laura Fox)

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Hacks: Primm” (Production Designer: Jon Carlos)

“Only Murders in the Building: True Crime” (Production Designer: Curt Beech)

“Schmigadoon!: Schmigadoon!” (Production Designer: Bo Welch)

“Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” (Production Designer: Paul Cripps)

“What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren” (Production Designer: Kate Bunch)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Bob ❤️ Abishola: Bowango” (Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen)

“Call Your Mother: Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

“The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,” “An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride”

(Production Designer: John Shaffner)

“Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave” (Production Designer: Almitra Corey)

“Family Reunion: Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” (Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter)

“Punky Brewster: Put a Ring on It” (Production Designer: Kristan Andrews)

COMMERCIALS

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” (Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt)

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro (Production Designer: Dylan Kahn)

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro (Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver)

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Gucci: “Aria” (Production Designer: Jeremy Reed)

Neom: “Made to Change” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay “Higher Power” (Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos)

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

P!nk: “All I Know So Far” (Production Designer: François Audouy)

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (Production Designer: Ethan Tobman)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” (Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu)

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” (Production Designer: John Janavs)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky” (Production Designer: James McGowan)

“Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey” (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

“Waffles + Mochi: Tomato” (Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu)

VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) (Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Production Designer: James Kronzer)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) (Production Designer: Stephan Olson)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden)

Yearly Departed (Production Designer: Frida Oliva)