Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson to Host 24th Annual Costume Designer Guild Awards

Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells will host the 24th annual Costume Designer Guild Awards.

“Throughout our history, the CDGA has been lucky enough to have incredible hosts like Mindy Kaling, Anjelica Huston, Gina Rodriguez and Mandy Moore join us,” Guild president Salvador Perez said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Casey and Andrew to our show and know that they will set the party atmosphere and keep us laughing.”

Wilson recently starred in the Apple TV Plus miniseries “The Shrink Next Door” and the Showtime dark comedy series “Black Monday.” She is best known for her stint on “Saturday Night Live,” her performance in David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” and her role in the cult ABC sitcom “Happy Endings.” Wilson recently wrote a book of essays, “The Wreckage of My Presence,” which made last year’s New York Times bestseller list.

Rannells starred in “Black Monday” alongside Wilson and also recently had supporting roles in Peacock’s “Girls5eva” and Netflix’s “The Prom” and “The Boys in the Band.” Rannells is best known for his role in HBO’s “Girls,” as well as his Tony-nominated performances in the musicals “The Book of Morman” and “Falsettos.” He is next set to appear in the Hulu miniseries “Immigrant,” which was created by Robert Siegel and stars Kumail Nanjiani.

During the ceremony, numerous special noncompetitive awards will be presented. Andrew Garfield, an Oscar nominee this year for his performance in “Tick, Tick… Boom,” will receive the Spotlight Award. Producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award. The Career Achievement Award will be presented to Sharen Davis, an Emmy-winner and two-time Oscar nominee best known for her work on films such as “Dreamgirls,” “Fences” and “The Help.” Davis designed to costumes for “King Richard,” which is nominated for best picture at this year’s Oscars.

The 24th CDGA Awards sponsored by Westfield Century City and Campari, will take place on March 9 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif. Additional talent for the ceremony, including presenters, will be announced at a later date.