‘Dune’ Wins Top Honor at American Society of Cinematographers Awards

The American Society of Cinematographers handed out its top prize in feature film visual storytelling to “Dune.” Last year’s winner, Erik Messerschmidt for “Mank,” presented the feature film prize to Greig Fraser.

The 36th Annual ASC Awards ceremony returned to a limited in-person component at the the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood. Debbie Allen served as the night’s host.

Other winners included “Pig,” which won the spotlight award ,and James Laxton, who took home the motion picture, limited series, or pilot made for television award for “The Underground Railroad.”

Rachel Morrison, Stephen Hopkins and Jay Holben were among the cinematographers who presented the honoree awards. Ellen Kuras, ASC received the lifetime achievement award. Peter Levy, ASC, ACS was honored with the career achievement in television award, while John Lindley, ASC was presented with the president’s award and Dan Sasaki was bestowed with the Curtis Clark technical achievement award.

See the full list of winners below:

Feature Film

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Dune”

Spotlight

Pat Scola for “Pig”

Documentary

Jessica Beshir for “Faya Dayi”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

James Laxton, ASC for “The Underground Railroad” – Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

Jon Joffin, ASC for “Titans” – Episode: “Souls”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for “Snowfall” – Episode: “Weight”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Michael Berlucchi and Marc Carter for “Mythic Quest” – Episode: “Backstory!”

