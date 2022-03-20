‘Dune’ Wins Top Honor at American Society of Cinematographers Awards

The American Society of Cinematographers handed out its top prize in feature film visual storytelling to “Dune.” Last year’s winner, Erik Messerschmidt for “Mank,” presented the feature film prize to Greig Fraser.
The 36th Annual ASC Awards ceremony returned to a limited in-person component at the the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood. Debbie Allen served as the night’s host.
Other winners included “Pig,” which won the spotlight award ,and James Laxton, who took home the motion picture, limited series, or pilot made for television award for “The Underground Railroad.”
Rachel Morrison, Stephen Hopkins and Jay Holben were among the cinematographers who presented the honoree awards. Ellen Kuras, ASC received the lifetime achievement award. Peter Levy, ASC, ACS was honored with the career achievement in television award, while John Lindley, ASC was presented with the president’s award and Dan Sasaki was bestowed with the Curtis Clark technical achievement award.
See the full list of winners below:
Feature Film
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Dune”
-category sponsored by KESLOW CAMERA
Spotlight
Pat Scola for “Pig”
-category sponsored by PANAVISION
Documentary
Jessica Beshir for “Faya Dayi”
-category sponsored SONY
Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television
James Laxton, ASC for “The Underground Railroad” – Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”
-category sponsored by ARRI
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial
Jon Joffin, ASC for “Titans” – Episode: “Souls”
-category sponsored by PANAVISION
Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial
Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for “Snowfall” – Episode: “Weight”
-category sponsored by RED DIGITAL CINEMA
Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series
Michael Berlucchi and Marc Carter for “Mythic Quest” – Episode: “Backstory!”
-category sponsored by PICTURE SHOP