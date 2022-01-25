‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Nominated by American Society of Cinematographers

“Dune,” “Belfast,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “The Power of the Dog” are among the films nominated by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) in the feature film category.

The ASC nominees for feature film, documentary and television cinematography represent the organization’s picks for the most compelling visual filmmaking. Last year’s ASC feature film winner was “Mank” cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt who upset “Nomadland” DP Joshua James Richards, the Oscar favorite. Messerschmidt went on to win the Best Cinematography Oscar.

Cinematographer Ari Wegner was nominated in the theatrical film category for her work on Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” by the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), becoming the second woman ever nominated by the guild, after Rachel Morrison for Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” (2017).

Jane Campion made history almost 30 years ago when she became the second woman ever to be nominated for best director for “The Piano” (1993) after Lina Wertmüller for “Seven Beauties” (1975). Wegner seems to be following in her director’s footsteps, likely heading towards an Oscar nomination.

Set in Montana in 1925, the film tells the story of Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a rancher who inspires fear in those around him. When his brother George (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife and her son (Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil torments them which finds him possibly exposed in vulnerable ways.

If Wegner nabs Oscar’s attention, she’ll be the second woman to be nominated in 94 years. Wegner, who also worked on Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” from A24, has received a mountain of accolades this year for work on “The Power of the Dog.” After receiving the Variety Artisan Award at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, she’s received the second most prizes from critics this awards season with 13 so far, behind Greig Fraser (“Dune”).

Netflix, who distributed both “The Power of the Dog” and “Mudbound,” seem to have a special touch with their female auteurs and cinematographers, proven by making history in both regards. Aside from Campion and Wegner, many of their awards contenders this year are either helmed by women, such as Halle Berry (“Bruised”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”) and Rebecca Hall (“Passing”) or shot by female DPs, which includes Alice Brooks (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Daria D’Antonio (“The Hand of God”) and Helene Louvart (“The Lost Daughter”).

According to a recent study from Dr. Martha Lauzen and the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, women comprise 25% of directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on the top 250 grossing films of 2021, up slightly from 23% in 2020. However, in 2021, 94% of the top 250 films had no women cinematographers, 92% had no women composers, 82% had no women directors, 73% had no women editors and 72% had no women writers.

In other ASC categories, the nominees for the Spotlight Award — which recognizes cinematography in independent, foreign or art-house-type films — went to “Pig, “Jockey” and “Titane.”

The 36th Annual ASC Awards ceremony will take place on March 20. The event will be streamed live from the ASC Clubhouse with a limited in-person component.

Full list of nominees below.

Feature Film

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Dune”

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for “Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, ACS for “The Power of the Dog”

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for “Belfast”

-category sponsored by KESLOW CAMERA

Spotlight

Ruben Impens, SBC for “Titane”

Pat Scola for “Pig”

Adolpho Veloso, ABC for “Jockey”

-category sponsored by PANAVISION

Documentary

Jessica Beshir for “Faya Dayi”

Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill for “Cusp”

Daniel Schönauer for “The Hidden Life of Trees”

-category sponsored SONY

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Steve Annis for “Foundation” – Pilot Episode: The Emperor’s Peace

Tim Ives, ASC for “Halston” – Episode: The Party’s Over

James Laxton, ASC for “The Underground Railroad” – Episode: Chapter 9: Indiana Winter

Christophe Nuyens, SBC for Lupin” – Pilot Episode: Chapter 1

Ben Richardson, ASC for “Mare of Easttown”– Episode: Illusions

-category sponsored by ARRI

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

Stuart Biddlecombe for “The Handmaid’s Tale”– Episode: The Wilderness

David Garbett for “Sweet Tooth” – Episode: Big Man

David Greene, ASC, CSC for “Chaplewaite” – Episode: The Promised

Jon Joffin, ASC for “Titans” – Episode: Souls

Boris Mojsovski, ASC, CSC for “Titans” – Episode: Home

Kate Reid, BSC for “The Nevers” – Episode: Hanged

-category sponsored by PANAVISION

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for “Snowpiercer” – Episode: Our Answer for Everything

Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for “Snowfall” – Episode: Weight

Ronald Paul Richard for “Riverdale” – Episode: Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs

Brendan Steacy, CSC for “Clarice” – Episode: Silence is Purgatory

David Stockton, ASC for “MAYANS M.C.” – Episode: The Orneriness of Kings

Gavin Struthers, ASC, BSC for “Superman & Lois” – Episode: Heritage

-category sponsored by RED DIGITAL CINEMA

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Marshall Adams, ASC for “Servant” – Episode: 2:00

Michael Berlucchi for “Mythic Quest” – Episode: Backstory!

Adam Bricker for “Hacks” – Episode: There is No Line

Paula Huidobro for “Physical” – Episode: Let’s Get Together

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for “The Kominsky Method” – Episode: And it’s Getting More and More Absurd

-category sponsored by PICTURE SHOP