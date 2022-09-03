With Emmy Win, Adele Just Needs Tony Award to EGOT

Adele is one step closer to achieving EGOT status after winning the Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for her CBS special, “One Night Only.”

With multiple Grammy Awards under her belt and an Academy Award for best original song, the singer and songwriter only needs a Tony Award to achieve the elusive EGOT. It is a title given to artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The special aired last November and included a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was billed as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album ’30,’ the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

On divorce and family, she told Winfrey, “I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time.”

Adele opened the special with her Grammy award-winning song, “Hello.” It was her first performance in six years. She went on to preview three tracks from her fourth studio album, “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.”

“One Night Only” earned a total of five nominations including directing for a variety special, lighting design/ lighting direction for a variety special, sound mixing for a variety series or special and technical direction/ camerawork/ video control for a special.

Adele has now jumped ahead of Lady Gaga, who was also nominated in the category for her special with Tony Bennett, “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.”

Only 17 people have managed to achieve EGOT status. The group includes Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Most recently, Jennifer Hudson joined the EGOT club on June 13 after winning the Tony Award for best musical as a producer on “A Strange Loop.”