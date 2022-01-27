‘Belfast,’ ‘King Richard,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Among ACE Eddie Awards Nominations

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) has nominated “Belfast,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “No Time to Die” and “The Power of the Dog” in the category of feature film drama at the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards.

In the best edited comedic feature category, “Cruella,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza” and “Tick, Tick…Boom!” all received nominations.

Among the animated features nominated were “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2.” The TV nominees include “Succession” and “The White Lotus.”

The Eddies are considered a precursor for the best picture and best editing categories at the Oscars. Five of the past 11 winners for best edited drama feature went on to win the film editing Oscar.

Since 1961, only 10 women have won in the best edited drama feature category. This year, there are two women who made the cut: Pamela Martin (“King Richard”) and Úna Ní Dhonghaíle (“Belfast).

As previously announced, Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew will receive career achievement awards at the group’s awards ceremony.

Final ballots close on Feb. 14 and winners will be revealed during ACE’s annual black-tie awards ceremony on March 5 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The after-party is to be held at the nearby Clifton’s Republic. As previously announced, the event will take place at 50% capacity in accordance with health and safety protocols.

See the full list of nominees for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards below:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

“Belfast”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

“Dune”

Joe Walker, ACE

“King Richard”

Pamela Martin, ACE

“No Time to Die”

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

“The Power of the Dog”

Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)



“Cruella”

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

“Don’t Look Up”

Hank Corwin, ACE

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

Andrew Weisblum, ACE

“Licorice Pizza”

Andy Jurgensen

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto”

Jeremy Milton, ACE

“Luca”

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Greg Levitan

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

“Sing 2”

Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)



“Flee”

Janus Billeskov Jansen

“The Rescue”

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

“Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised”

Joshua L. Pearson

“Val”

Ting Poo, Leo Scott

“The Velvet Underground”

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)



“100 Foot Wave Sea Monsters”

Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”

Sam Blair

“Allen V. Farrow” (Episode 1)

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Episode 3)

Jabez Olssen

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES



“Kevin Can F**k Himself” (Fixed)

Kenneth LaMere ACE

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” (The Grand Victorian)

Ivan Victor, ACE

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” (Live Free or Die)

Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES



“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Igor, Gregor, & Timor)

Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (The Mormon Advantage)

Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

“Hacks” (1.69 Million)

Susan Vaill, ACE

“Ted Lasso” (No Weddings and a Funeral)

A.J. Catoline, ACE

“Ted Lasso” (Rainbow)

Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

“Euphoria” (Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob)

Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

“Lupin” (Chapter 1)

Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

“Squid Game” (Gganbu)

Nam Na-young

“Succession” (All the Bells Say)

Ken Eluto, ACE

“Succession” (Chiantishire)

Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Kate”

Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

“Lupe”

Shiran Carolyn Amir

“Oslo”

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick” (First Bottle)

Douglas Crise, ACE

“Mare of Easttown” (Fathers)

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

“Mare of Easttown” (Illusions)

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

“The White Lotus” (Departures)

John M. Valerio, ACE

“The White Lotus” (Mysterious Monkeys)

Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Man on Fire)

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

“MasterChef: Legends” (Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown)

Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

“Queer Eye” (Angel Gets Her Wings)

Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Sister, May I Call You Oshun)

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

Bo Burnham

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Union Busting)

Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Bobs Burgers” (Vampire Disco Death Dance)

Jeremy Reuben

“Rick and Morty” (Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion)

Lee Harting, ACE

“What If?” (What If… Ultron Won?)

Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher