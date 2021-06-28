‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Thomas Emerges as Villain, Former Contestant Blake Moynes Arrives

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the June 28 episode of “The Bachelorette.”

Bachelorette Katie Thurston spent another week sniffing out disingenuous contestants.

The men ganged up on Thomas Jacobs last week when he shared thoughts of leading the franchise as the next Bachelor. Addressing the entire group of men, Thomas admitted his original intentions coming on the show but vowed his priorities had changed since meeting Katie. His confession sparked outrage from the men, who were determined to warn their Bachelorette.

After a “Truth or Dare” group date filled with a waxing challenge and super hot peppers, eight contestants joined Katie for the evening. Tre Cooper used his conversation to bring the Thomas turmoil to her attention, accusing him of being “calculating” and “manipulative.”

Katie was visibly distressed by the accusations and carried her emotions into her confessional. While Tre was confident in bringing the problem to her attention, Andrew Spencer disagreed with his methods. “I get that Thomas crossed some boundaries, but we handled it as a house and we didn’t need to concern Katie … she’s going to sniff that out,” Andrew said.

Despite the conflicting approaches, Katie rewarded Tre with the group date rose.

While Katie considered the future of Thomas, host Tayshia Adams shared news of a new mystery man who arrived to woo Katie. In juxtaposition to Thomas’s insincerity, Tayshia assured Katie that the new contestant was genuine and a legitimate candidate for love.

Former contestant Blake Moynes made his return. He was notorious for his sex-positive sense of humor during his appearance on Clare Crawley (turned Tayshia)’s season 16 of “The Bachelorette.” The Canadian was eliminated in seventh place during his one-on-one date with Tayshia.

Blake’s return to the franchise marked the first time he and Katie had met, despite a series of direct messages connecting them on Instagram. He pled his case to Katie and explained why he risked coming on the show to alleviate the “what-ifs” had he not tried. While Katie was interested in pursuing a relationship with Blake, she was hesitant to welcome him to the competition out of fear of jeopardizing her other relationships.

As the men prepared for the week’s cocktail party and rose ceremony, they continued to commiserate among themselves about Thomas. Meanwhile, Thomas took the conversation directly to Katie in her hotel room. He shared his experiences of being ostracized in the house and claimed that his integrity was being questioned. He stood firm that despite the noise, he was committed to pursuing a relationship with her.

After they said their goodbyes, the cocktail party occurred and they began the elimination ceremony. As Katie was beginning to hand out roses, Thomas stepped forward to issue a formal group apology.

“Katie, I would like to openly acknowledge and apologize for any thought and any moment that I wasn’t here for the right reasons. And to the guys, I want to openly acknowledge and apologize for any times of disrespect that you guys didn’t deserve. Most importantly, any time that I diminished the value that you guys have as men. Thank you.”

Despite his attempted image-rehab, Katie made decisive action during the rose ceremony. After calling a batch of names, one rose remained. Katie called Thomas’s name to the shock of the other contestants, and he approached the podium to accept. However, Katie met him with a speech of her own.

“You told me things that I wanted to hear. But what I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind and a liar. Your Bachelor audition ends tonight. So get out,” as she directed him to the exit. “You don’t get to use me as your stepping stone to whatever your goal is. Not here, not tonight.”

In addition to Thomas’s exit, David Scott, Christian Smith and Conor Costello were also sent home. Four exited, but one joined, as Katie woke Blake from his sleep to inform him that he’d be joining the cast.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.