‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Becca Kufrin Joins the Beach

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Aug. 31 episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

An eventful cocktail party dominated Tuesday’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The episode resumed with conflict between enemies Aaron Clancy and Thomas Jacobs over their love triangle with Tammy Ly. Tammy tried and failed to de-escalate Aaron, who was emotional and felt “betrayed” by her actions. Her cries were met with hostility, and the two ended their relationship before the rose ceremony.

Another love triangle was in the midst of exploding, as Karl Smith and Chasen Nick fought over Deandra Kanu. Karl had given Deandra a bracelet as a gift to show his affection, and Nick opted to give her a necklace to one-up the gesture. Deandra returned the bracelet to Karl, noting that she didn’t want to lead him on.

Nick’s gift rubbed Karl the wrong way, who accused him of trying to compete. The two had it out, and Deandra watched nearby, worried about being “played.”

A third couple fell apart waiting for the rose ceremony to begin: Tre Cooper and Tahzjuan Hawkins had spent several days paired together, but Tre decided he no longer felt a connection. As opposed to persuing other relationships, though, he chose to self-eliminate and leave the beach. Feeling rejected, Tahzjuan followed suit and exited shortly behind him.

With Tahzjuan’s exit, there was one less rose in play. However, that shortage was short lived, as celebrity guest host Lance Bass welcomed former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as the beach’s newest contestant.

Becca was most notably dumped on national TV when her engagement to Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s ended during an “unedited” season finale. She quickly became America’s sweetheart before taking the mantle with her own season of “The Bachelorette.” She left her show engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the pair split two years later.

Now a single woman once again, she entered the beach with a rose in hand. Several men who were unpaired sought her attention. Aaron was the victor, claiming the last rose and Becca’s first of the season.

Other roses were distributed: Natasha Parker gave her rose to Brendan Morais, Maurissa Gunn to Riley Christian, Serena Pitt to Joe Amabile, Abigail Herringer to Noah Erb, Jessenia Cruz to Chris Conran, Tammy to Thomas, Demi Burnett to Kenny Braasch, and Mari Pepin-Solis to James Bonsall. Deandra shocked the cast when she gave her rose to Ivan Hall as opposed to either of her original suitors.

Deandra and Becca’s surprise roses solidified the end of paradise for Chasen, Karl and Connor Brennan.

The next day, Southern fan favorite Tia Booth arrived, rattling one of the strongest couples — Demi and Kenny.

Tia originally competed alongside Becca on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor.” She returned to the franchise on “Bachelor in Paradise,” where she pursued Colton Underwood before he would go on to lead “The Bachelor.” She reminisced on her time playfully, as Colton has since come out as gay.

She was determined to make her second time on the beach more promising and identified Kenny as a contender. The two went on a date together, despite displeasure from his not-official girlfriend Demi.

While Demi sulked at the resort, Kenny and Tia got close on a nude beach. (Tia went topless, Kenny stripped down completely.) Kenny admitted that he and Demi had spent time together in the “boom boom room,” and Tia was shocked at his decision to join her on the date. She suggested Demi would likely be upset, and her commentary was mirrored by Demi being just that.

Kenny and Demi’s relationship wasn’t the only one in jeopardy, as Abigail and Noah worked through struggles of their own. The two had been one of the most consistent pairs, but Abigail worried they were holding back. They discussed it and came to no resolution, so the conversation left them both unsure of the future.

Serena and Joe’s future also looked suddenly unsure. Joe, who had already found love once on “Bachelor in Paradise,” came face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend when Kendall Long showed up on the beach. She beelined to Joe and Serena, bypassing all the other contestants.

“I definitely miss Joe,” she said.

“F—,” Joe said in a confessional upon her arrival.

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.