TV Ratings: The CW’s ‘Trickster’ and ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Get Huge Boosts in Key Demo

Though it wasn’t the top program of Tuesday evening according to Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate numbers (that triumph goes to an encore of NBC’s “This Is Us”), The CW’s broadcasts of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” and “Trickster” both scored substantial boosts of 66.67% in the key demo, soaring above the previous week’s episodes.

Last night’s new episode of spooky anthology series from Guam-born creator Vera Miao earned a 0.1 rating in the key, adults 18-49 demographic and drew 0.52 million viewers during its 8 p.m. timeslot. The new episode of the coming-of-age tale about an Indigenous teen earned a 0.1 rating in the key demo, and drew 0.37 million viewers at 9 p.m. “Trickster” was recently embedded in a scandal, as its director and producer Michelle Latimer was found guilty of “indigenous-fishing,” claiming to be of Aboriginal descent when she is not. The aftermath led The CW and public broadcaster CBC to cancel the show.

Elsewhere on television, CBS dominated Tuesday, starting with the 8 p.m. airing of a new episode of “NCIS” that garnered 9.47 million viewers. While it came in second in the adults 18-49 demographic ranks with a 0.9 rating, it did come first in viewership with 9.47 million viewers. In comparison, the rerun of NBC’s “This Is Us” got a 1.0 rating and nearly 5 million viewers. CBS’ “FBI” duo took second and third place for the night in viewership, with “FBI” attracting a 0.8 in the key demo and 7.55 million viewers, and “FBI: Most Wanted” with a 0.6 rating and 5.48 million viewers.

NCB also ran a new episode of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” in the 8-9 p.m. timeslot that drew a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 2.13 million viewers. In the 10 p.m. window, “Nurses” drew an 0.3 in the key demo and almost 2 million viewers. The 8 p.m. airing of Fox medical drama “The Resident” received a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.28 million viewers, while the 9 p.m. airing of crime drama “Prodigal Son” on Fox got a 0.4 in the key demo and about 1.92 million viewers.

ABC debuted new episodes all throughout the night, starting with “To Tell the Truth” at 8 p.m. (0.6, 3.76), “Black-ish” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 2.32), “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 p.m., and concluding primetime with “Big Sky” at 10 p.m. (0.6, 3.54).

Additionally, The CW ran an encore of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” at 8:30 p.m., and NBC ran an encore of “This Is Us” at 9 p.m.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el (0.4, 1.52), and Turkish telenovela adaptation “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.08). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and about 1.18 million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran the season premieres of athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 0.99) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of “La Suerte de Loli,” the Telemundo debut for legendary Mexican soap opera actress Silvia Navarro at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.96). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” ran at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and 0.86 million viewers.

Overall on Tuesday night, CBS was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 0.8 rating and 7.50 million viewers. Runnerup was NBC in the key demo (0.6), obtaining around 3 million viewers. ABC rounded out third place, drawing an average 0.5 in the key demo and 3.14 million viewers. Fox came in fourth with a 0.4 rating and 2.60 million viewers. Both Spanish language networks tied for fifth place in the ratings, each getting a 0.3, but Univision ended the night with slightly more viewers (1.26 million) versus Telemundo (0.97 million). The CW came last with a 0.1 rating and less than half a million viewers (about 397,000).