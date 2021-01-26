TV Ratings: Viewers Are Still Swooning Over ‘The Bachelor’ Lead Matt James on Mondays

Matt James may have had a rocky start as the 25th (and only Black) lead of ABC’s top-rated dating show “The Bachelor,” premiering with ratings lows, but for the past four Monday nights, fans have been flocking to watch Bachelor Nation’s latest newcomer seal one-on-ones with kisses, give out coveted group date roses, say hello to a new flock of women and dismiss teary-eyed contestants vying for his heart.

For the evening of Jan. 25, “The Bachelor” came out at the top of Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliate rankings yet again, with a 1.40 in the key, adults 18-49 demographic and approximately 5.06 million viewers. After the primetime crown winner’s 8 to 10 p.m. window, ABC dropped a new episode of “The Good Doctor” starring Freddie Highmore, which garnered a 0.7 rating in the key demo and 4.19 million viewers, a significant increase of 14.75 percent in the demo and 5.51 percent in viewers compared to last week’s episode.

A debut episode of Fox’s “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. was runner-up to “The Bachelor” in Monday’s overnight 18-49 numbers, pulling a 1.2 in the key demo and almost 7 million viewers, followed by a new episode of “9-1-1” spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (1.0, 5.75).

Elsewhere on television, NBC dropped new episodes of game shows “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which drew a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 3.3 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.5 in the key demo and about 3 million viewers at 9 p.m. Additionally, NBC ran an encore telecast of “The Weakest Link” at 10 p.m., which drew a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 2.4 million viewers (despite it being a rerun, it was even in the key demo compared to last week’s episode debut).

CBS ran a new episode of “The Neighborhood” that hit a season-best in watching stats (6.21 million viewers) and secured a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic. At 8:30, CBS sitcom set in Detroit “Bob Hearts Abishola” also hit a season-high, with a 0.7 in the key demo and about 5.8 million viewers. At 9 p.m. a new episode of “All Rise” drew a 0.5 rating and 4.16 million viewers, and at 10 p.m., CBS “Bull” drew a 0.5 rating and 5.30 million viewers.

The CW, which scored a huge primetime win with the premiere of Jared Padalecki-fronted “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot, aired a new episode of “All American” at 8 p.m. that came in last in the hour-long window (0.3, 0.84). The CW also ran a rerun from the second season of “Batwoman” (but the first for Javicia Leslie in the Batsuit) at 9 p.m. (0.1, 0.39).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.59), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.22). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and about 1.04 million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran season finales of the game show “El Domo del Dinero” (0.3, 1.32) at 8 p.m., Turkish soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.5, 1.62) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.4, 1.01) at 10 p.m. It should be noted that all three finales performed better than previous episode airings, which dropped regularly and almost nightly on the NBCUniversal-owned network.

Overall on Monday night, ABC was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 1.2 rating and about 4.77 million viewers. But, although Fox came second in the key demo (1.1), they dominated the night in viewers (6.36 million). CBS and NBC tied for third place in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, securing a rating of 0.6 each, but CBS led in average viewership stats, ending the night with 5.15 million watchers (whereas NBC had 2.9 million). Telemundo came in fourth in the key demo, attracting a 0.4 rating and roughly 1.32 million viewers. Univision got a 0.3 and 1.29 million viewers, while The CW was ranked at the bottom with a 0.2 rating and 587,000 viewers.