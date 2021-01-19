TV Ratings: Delivering Drama and Dates, ‘The Bachelor’ Leads Monday Night

Viewers are going gaga over the rippling pectorals of Bachelor lead, Matt James, and the franchise’s location for its 25th season: a luxurious Pennsylvania resort brimming with chandeliers and catty contestants. On Monday night, ABC’s “The Bachelor” ran from 8 to 10 p.m., captivating 4.79 million viewers and drew in an average 1.3 rating in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic. The fourth episode of the newest season, which teased fainting frontrunner Sarah Trott and included colorful commentary from “Queen” Victoria Larson in the trailer, garnered a significant bump up from last week’s episode, getting an increase of 11.11% in the demo and 1.03% in viewers.

Elsewhere at 8 p.m. was the season debut of Fox’s “9-1-1,” which drew a 1.2 rating and 7 million viewers, a substantial decrease compared to season three’s premiere ratings (down 24.53% in the key demo and 1.86% in viewership). Another season debut at the start of Monday’s primetime, The CW’s football drama “All American” got a 0.4 rating and 1.06 million viewers, a huge increase from the second season’s premiere, up 29.03% in the key demo and 20.36% in viewership. That same hour, “The Neighborhood” on CBS attracted 5.9 million viewers and a 0.8, and “Ellen’s Game of Games” on NBC obtained a 0.6 in the key demo and 3.1 million viewers. Additionally, at 8:30, CBS dropped a new episode of “Bob Hearts Abishola” (0.6, 5.38).

Later in the evening at 9 p.m., Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” made its season two debut with a shocking dwindle in numbers compared to its first season premiere, drawing a 0.9 rating in the key demo (down 71.25%), and 5.91 million viewers (48.17%). Also on at that hour was the CBS game show special “Let’s Make a Deal” with Billy Gardel (0.5, 3.31) and NBC’s “The Wall” (0.5, 2.6). The CW’s rerun of “Batwoman” at 9 p.m., which recently swapped Ruby Rose for Javicia Leslie in the titular role for its second season, obtained a 0.1 in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic and 0.53 million viewers.

Topping off the night in the English language networks was a new episode of ABC’s medical drama “The Good Doctor,” which got a 0.6 rating in the key demo and 3.89 million viewers, and a new episode of the NBC Jane Lynch-hosted trivia series “The Weakest Link” (0.5, 2.61). CBS’ new episode of “Bull” was the winner of the 10 p.m. timeslot, attracting 4.58 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.73), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.17). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.2 in the key demo and 978,000 viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo premiered new episodes of the game show “El Domo del Dinero” (0.2, 0.76) at 8 p.m., Turkish soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.4, 1.32) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.3, 0.82) at 10 p.m.

Overall, Fox and ABC were tied for Monday’s primetime nightly averages, each drawing a 1.1 rating in the key demo. Fox, however, dominated viewership, with about 6.4 million viewers compared to ABC’s 4.5 million. The networks were followed by another tie between CBS and NBC, both garnering a 0.5 rating. CBS had an average of 4.5 million viewers, while NBC had roughly 2.7 million. Univision followed, getting a 0.4 rating and close to 1.3 million viewers. The third ratings tie of the night went to The CW and Telemundo, with each scoring a 0.3 in the key demo. Telemundo ended up with approximately 997,000 viewers, and The CW came in last with 795,000 viewers.