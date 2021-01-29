TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Wins Thursday

Last night’s episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8 p.m., the star-studded ABC spinoff of the original game show led by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, was the winner of Thursday’s Live+Same Day overnight, fast affiliate numbers. The series garnered a 0.8 rating in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, and 6.39 million viewers.

The rest of ABC’s slate for Thursday night included a new episode of “The Chase” at 9 p.m., which earned a 0.6 rating in the key demo and 4.72 million viewers, and “The Hustlers” in the next hour-long broadcast window, which drew a 0.5 in the key demo and 2.98 million viewers.

Elsewhere on television, Fox aired a new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 p.m., which attracted 2.49 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo, ranking in second place for the night’s telecasts overall. The network also dropped new episodes of “Call Me Kat” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 2.42) and “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 p.m. (0.4, 2.46).

NBC ran a new episode of “Mr. Mayor” from 8 to 8:30, which earned a 0.5 in the 18-49 key demo and 3.2 million viewers. It should be noted that for the past three telecasts, that key demo rating has been consistent for the Ted Danson-fronted sitcom. For the next half-hour, NBC aired a new episode of “Superstore,” which drew a 0.4 in the key demo and 2 million viewers. NBC ran encores back-to-back of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 and “Dateline NBC” at 10 p.m.

Additionally, CBS aired reruns of “Young Sheldon” at 8 and 8:30 p.m., as well as a rerun of “Mom” at 9 p.m. The network also dropped new episodes of “The Unicorn” at 9:30 p.m. (0.3, 3.06), followed by “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 p.m. (0.2, 1.78).

Also on at primetime on Thursday was a new episode of The CW’s “Walker” at 8 p.m., which had a comparably hugely successful premiere last week thanks to its lead being a “Supernatural” alum and luring in fans. The debut season’s second episode scored a 0.3 in the key, adults ages 18-49 demo and 2.10 million viewers. The network also ran a new episode of “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “Legacies,” which drew a 0.2 in the key demo (up 25% compared to last week) and 0.73 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.66), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 1.32). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.2 in the key demo and a little over a million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran a new episode of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 0.97) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.15). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” also premiered last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and 948,000 viewers.

