TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Duo Outdoes ‘Bachelor’ Primetime Viewership But Dating Show Remains No. 1 in Key Demo

Monday’s primetime crown winner among adults ages 18-49 Live+Same Day ratings was, for the seventh week in a row, ABC’s competitive long-running dating show “The Bachelor.” The newest episode of Matt James’ season landed at the top of fast affiliate rankings with a 1.4 rating in the demo and approximately 5.23 million viewers. These numbers are comparable to the rest of the season’s Monday night domination and did not appear to be affected by any of the bad press the ABC franchise has been receiving recently after its host, Chris Harrison, made comments in defense of the frontrunner contestant Rachel Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior.

And, like previous weeks, Fox’s “9-1-1” police procedural duo outdid “The Bachelor’s” overall viewership. A new episode of “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. pulled a 1.0 in the key demo and 6.63 million viewers; a new episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 p.m. pulled a 0.8 in the key demo and about 5.6 million viewers.

After “The Bachelor’s” 8 to 10 p.m. window, ABC dropped a new episode of “The Good Doctor,” which drew a 0.6 rating and 4.21 million viewers.

Elsewhere on television, NBC dropped new episodes of game shows “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which drew a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 3.20 million viewers at 8 p.m., and “The Wall,” which drew a 0.5 in the key demo and about 2.77 million viewers at 9 p.m. NBC ran another new episode of “The Wall” the following hour, which drew a 0.5 in the key demo and 2.33 million viewers. Additionally, The CW aired new episodes of “All American” at 8 p.m. (0.3, 0.77) and “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m. (0.1, 0.44).

Meanwhile, CBS ran encores all Monday night, starting with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 p.m., “All Rise” at 9 p.m. and “The Bull” at 10 p.m.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.58), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of a Turkish hit “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.16) and 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.12). Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran a new episode of the athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.11) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.98). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” also debuted a new episode last night at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and about 851,000 viewers.

Overall on Monday night, ABC landed number one in the key demo, obtaining a 1.1 rating in the key demo and 4.89 million viewers. Fox landed second in the key demo with a 0.9 rating but triumphed with a 6.12 million viewer pull. Next up was NBC, which drew a 0.5 rating in the key demo and nearly 2.77 million viewers. CBS and Univision tied for fourth place in the key demo, each securing a rating of 0.4 in the 18-49 grouping. CBS drew 3.23 million viewers, while Univision drew about 1.29. Telemundo ended the night with a 0.3 rating in the key demo and 982,000 viewers. The CW followed with a 0.2 rating and 608,000 viewers.