Noah Centineo to Headline Netflix Espionage Series from ‘The Rookie’ Creator Alexi Hawley

Noah Centineo will lead and executive produce an untitled espionage project slated to debut on Netflix, the streamer announced today. The hour-long series will consist of eight episodes and hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Hypnotic and ABC’s “The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film series breakout star will play a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. The name of his character has yet to be announced, as well as other casting choices or character descriptions.

Executive producing alongside Hawley and Centineo are Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis (“Suits,” “Covert Affairs,” “Fair Game,” “Edge of Tomorrow”) for Hypnotic. Hawley is also the producer of “The Following” and “Castle,” and was a writer of the 2014 horror film “Exorcist: The Beginning.”

Centineo is best known for his role as Peter Kavinsky in the Netflix film adaptations of Jenny Han’s best-selling novels, for which he won an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. “The Fosters” alum is currently in production for the upcoming DC Comics superhero flick “Black Adam,” in which he will star alongside Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Djimon Hounsou and Pierce Brosnan, among others. Centineo’s on-screen portrayal of Atom Smasher can be seen on July 29, 2022. He is repped by CAA, Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment, Myman Greenspan and Narrative PR.