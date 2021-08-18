Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33.

Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

According to his IMDb page, Mossman got his start in acting in 2006 on the New Zealand soap opera “Shortland Street.” He appeared in one episode as the character Taylor. He went on to appear in the TV series “The Amazing Extraordinary Friends” in New Zealand in 2008, as well as the film “The Richmond Family Massacre” in 2009.

Mossman is perhaps best known for his role on the Starz series “Spartacus,” as the character Vitus. According to Mossman’s IMDb, he appeared in four episodes total, with three of them uncredited. From 2013 to 2017, Mossman held a starring role in Australian web series “The Horizon” as Stevie Hughes. Mossman’s last credited role was in the 2020 short “Dis-Connect” as Luke.

“Francis’ mother’s final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest,” the GoFundMe post states. “With your help and generosity, we want to make this happen for her.”