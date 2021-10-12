Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor”) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Biel and Michelle Purple will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP and 20th Television.

Since her aforementioned feature film debut in 1994 opposite Kate Winslet, the native New Zealander has amassed a number of credits both on the big and small screen. Her film appearances include: “Sadie,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Informant,” “Win Win,” “Shattered Glass,” “Away We Go,” “Up in The Air,” “Ever After,” Sweet Home Alabama,” “But I’m A Cheerleader,” “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Happy Christmas,” “Goodbye to All That,” “The Intervention,” “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” and “Hello I Must Be Going.” Lynskey will soon be seen in the forthcoming Adam McKay flick “Don’t Look Up,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lynskey’s TV credits expand far beyond the Hulu original and psychological-horror Stephen King multiverse show “Castle Rock.” She has starred in Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” and “Girlboss,” HBO’s “Togetherness,” Cartoon Network’s “Over the Garden Wall,” SBS TV’s “Sunshine Kings” and CBS’ “Two and a Half Men.” On Nov. 14th, Lynskey will star opposite Christina Ricci in Showtime’s “YellowJackets.”

