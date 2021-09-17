Final Emmy Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’ Feel Like Locks, While Limited Series Is a Tossup



There will almost certainly be several winners clutching their first-ever Emmys the night of Sept. 19 — some of whom are practically shoo-ins, like “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, who had never been nominated before this year. (Actually, that’s true of his fellow “Ted Lasso” co-stars as well.)

Others have been nominated before but are on tap to finally win one, such as Kathryn Hahn for “WandaVision” — and on a terribly tragic and bittersweet note, the late Michael K. Williams, for “Lovecraft Country.” I couldn’t wait to see him land that Emmy, so overdue given his body of work. And I’m so saddened that he won’t be there to soak in that moment.

Williams’ death casts a bit of a pall on this year’s ceremony, but there are also plenty of uplifting moments to look forward to, including the chance for both Jean Smart and Kenan Thompson — easily among TV’s Most Valuable Players — to potentially each win two Emmys on the night (but at the very least, one apiece).

I feel like after the year that we’ve had, it’s time for some uplift. This won’t solve our problems, as Texas lawmakers attempt to curtail voting rights and the rights of women, and anti-vaxxers selfishly keep our country from moving past this pandemic, but the Emmys have a chance to honor shows that celebrate the human spirit, like “Ted Lasso,” and feature damn good storytelling, like “Mare of Easttown.”

Perhaps I’m a little punchy after covering this race, but I think voters are ready to make some noise by honoring “Pose” on the way out, perhaps with a history-making win for Mj Rodriguez. With just two entrants in the sketch race, how fun would it be to see Robin Thede up there? (No offense to Lorne Michaels; he’ll be OK.) And how are we so lucky to have two amazing Hannahs (Einbinder and Waddingham) competing in the comedy supporting actress race?

Listen below as Variety’s Clayton Davis, Jazz Tangcay and I dissect, one last time, this year’s various races:

Now, here’s my stab at this year’s final predictions. It’s a great crop of contenders, and no matter who wins, it promises to be a big night.

Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix); backup: “Pose” (FX)

Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus); backup: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Limited Series

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO); backup: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter (“Pose”); backup: Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”); backup: Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); backup: Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (“Hacks”); backup: Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”); backup: Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”); backup: Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”); backup: Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”); backup: Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”); backup: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”); backup: Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”); backup: Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”); backup: Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

Competition Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1); backup: “Nailed It” (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO); backup: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO); backup: “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Check out Variety awards guru Clayton Davis’ picks here.

And now, the picks from a few more Variety staffers:

Kate Aurthur

Drama Series: “The Crown”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Daniel D’Addario

Drama Series: “The Crown”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Sketch Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Caroline Framke

Drama Series: “The Crown”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Cynthia Littleton

Drama Series: “The Crown”

Comedy Series: “Hacks”

Limited Series: “Mare of Easttown”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Competition Series: “Top Chef”

Variety Sketch Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Variety Talk Series: “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Joe Otterson

Drama Series: “Bridgerton”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “I May Destroy You”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Sketch Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Jazz Tangcay

Drama Series: “Pose”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “Mare of Easttown”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series : Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudekis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Sketch Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Danielle Turchiano

Drama Series: “The Crown”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “Mare of Easttown”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Adam B. Vary

Drama Series: I think this is “The Crown’s” to lose, but given the strength of “The Handmaid’s Tale” this season, I wouldn’t be that surprised if it upset.

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso.” In the bank.

Limited Series: A five-way tie! Pulling for “I May Destroy You,” but recency bias tilts in favor of “Mare of Easttown.”

Lead Actor in a Drama: Billy Porter — this will be how “Pose” is recognized.

Lead Actress in a Drama: I would love for MJ Rodriguez to win here, but I think Emma Corrin’s going to take it.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis. In the bank.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart. In the bank, withdrawn, invested, and spent.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: In a wonky field, Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton.”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: A five-way tie! But I think Kate Winslet’s got this.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams — But I will say, given the volume of nominees, that I fear a classic left-field Emmys upset here (Tobias Menzies or Bradley Whitford or even Giancarlo Esposito maybe), which won’t be that actor’s fault, but everyone will be pissed at them for winning over Williams anyway.

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, even though I thought Helena Bonham Carter gave the best performance on Season 4 of “The Crown.”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: I think the “Ted Lasso” actors are going to cancel each other out, and either Kenan Thompson or Bowen Yang wins. Giving the edge to Bowen for his breakout iceberg sketch.

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham. I hope she sings!

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, for his drunk monologue alone.

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kathryn Hahn, giving Marvel Studios its first major acting award, which is just to delicious for this world.

Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which had one of its strongest seasons in years (even if the finale was a letdown).

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” — I want to live in a universe where “A Black Lady Sketch Show” would win here, but all recent evidence points to the contrary.

Variety Talk Series: If any show has a shot at breaking “Last Week Tonight’s” stranglehold on this category, it’s the final season of “Conan.”