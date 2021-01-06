TV Ratings: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Season 2 Premiere Hits High in Viewers

The Season 2 premiere of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” held up well compared to the Season 1 premiere last year, with the show hitting a new viewership high in the overnight ratings.

The Season 2 premiere of the NBC musical series averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and approximately 3 million viewers, airing at 8 p.m. That is down a little over 15% in the key demo from the series premiere but up just over 10% in viewers. That is also the highest viewership the show has ever drawn in the Live+Same Day numbers.

NBC was the only broadcast network to air new scripted originals on Tuesday night. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was followed by a new episode of “This Is Us,” which averaged a 1.0 rating and 5.1 million viewers in the 9 p.m. timeslot. A new episode of “Nurses” drew a 0.3 rating and 2.6 million viewers at 10.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 0.7 rating but was third in viewers with 3.3 million, airing the rebooted version of “The Lion King” and Georgia election coverage. NBC was second in both measures with a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million viewers. CBS was third in the demo but first in viewers with a 0.5 and 4.6 million respectively. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers, airing only the special “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.” Telemundo and Univision tied in the demo with a 0.3 each, but Univision was ahead in viewers with 1.2 million to Telemundo’s 1 million. The CW finished last with a 0.1 and 697,000 viewers, airing only reruns except for a new episode of “World’s Funniest Animals.”