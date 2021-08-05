‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie Revival Eyed by Roku

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” after getting axed by NBC, may be getting a second life at Roku.

Roku, which has been bulking up its original programming slate, is in discussions with Lionsgate Television, the producer of the musical dramedy, for a movie special bringing back the original cast including star Jane Levy, Variety confirmed.

Roku and Lionsgate reps declined to comment.

Sources cautioned that while Roku and Lionsgate are in talks, there’s no deal signed. The project under discussion would be a two-hour movie special that would hit the Roku Channel around the 2021 holidays. While other reports have said Roku would have the option to pick up “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for a new season, a source familiar with the talks said that’s not on the table and that the movie deal would be a one-off.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was canceled after two seasons at NBC this spring. According to sources, there had been talks about moving the series to NBCUniversal’s Peacock for a third season, but that ultimately did not pan out. Lionsgate had previously said it planned to shop the show to other outlets.

The series starred Levy as Zoey Clarke, a computer coder living in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her through popular songs. Along with Levy, the series also starred Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Lauren Graham and Harvey Guillén.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was created by Austin Winsberg, who also served as executive producer along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Emily Fox, Samantha McIntyre, and Robert Sudduth served as co-executive producers. Michele Greco was producer.

The series was produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Co., Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

The talks with Roku for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” were previously reported by TVLine and Deadline.