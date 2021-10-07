WGA East Sets First Class for Showrunner Academy Program

Talk show host Ziwe, playwright Hilary Bettis and journalist Gabriel Sherman are among the 30 participants set for the WGA East’s first Showrunner Academy program.

The program aims to help established writers gain the training and skills needed to advance to showrunners. The academy will be led by veteran showrunners Diana Son (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) and Frank Pugliese (“House of Cards”).

The program, which runs through November, and will include a host of panels and workshops led by prominent writers and showrunners. The list includes: “Things to Know Before Running Your First Series” with Meredith Scardino, RJ Fried and Sarah Treem; “Crisis and Risk Management for Showrunners” with Glen Mazzara; “Managing Multiple Series in Development” with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock; “Hiring Writers” with Michelle King and Elizabeth Kruger; “Managing a Comedy Writers Room and Managing a Drama Writers Room” with Carly Mensch, Liz Flahive and David Simon; and “Managing New Rooms (Zoom, Hybrid, Bicoastal, Mini, and More)” with Soo Hugh, JT Rogers and Sharr White, “The Realities of Your Role on Set vs. In the Writers Room” with Jesse Armstrong; “What Happens When Your Show is a Success” with Liz Meriwether.

“The WGAE Showrunner Academy is expertly programmed to assist high-level writer-producers develop the skills necessary to excel as showrunners,” said Lowell Peterson, WGA East executive director. “There is a wealth of talent participating in this year’s Academy – people who bring diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, and who deepen the capacity for professional storytelling and production in the East.”

The focus of the sessions is to help writers understand the ins and outs of the guild’s Minimum Basic Agreement, managing a budget, maintaining relationships with executives and actors and the importance of equity and inclusion.

Here is a complete list of participants: